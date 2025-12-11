Ledgible Launches Production-Grade CARF & DAC8 Transaction Categorization Engine for Global Digital Asset Tax Reporting

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible, the enterprise digital-asset tax, accounting, and data-reporting platform, today announced the release of its Configurable CARF & DAC8 Data Engine, the industry's first production-grade software solution designed to transform raw blockchain transaction data into standardized, reportable records for Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and DAC8 compliance.

As governments around the world accelerate the implementation of CARF, following recent U.S. leadership recommendations to align with the global CARF standards, financial institutions, exchanges, custodians, and service providers are facing urgent new compliance requirements. CARF and DAC8 mandate cross-border digital-asset transactions information reporting in standardized formats, but the underlying blockchain data remains unstructured and not natively reporting-ready.

Ledgible's new engine solves that problem at the source.

Rather than delivering static data exports, the Ledgible platform ingests digital-asset native data directly from blockchain networks, wallets, exchanges, and custodians, then programmatically categorizes each transaction event – including buys, sells, transfers, staking rewards, and income – into standardized CARF and DAC8 reporting classifications. The result is fully normalized, reporting-ready transaction data that can be delivered downstream to tax authorities and reporting partners in the correct global format.

"CARF is fundamentally a transaction-data exchange regime, but raw blockchain data alone is not reporting-intelligible," said Tomer Siegal, VP of Product at Ledgible. "Ledgible is now the first platform that can take native digital-asset transaction data, apply deterministic categorization and normalization logic, and generate CARF- and DAC8-ready records at scale. This moves the industry from announcements to actual infrastructure."

Ledgible's CARF engine integrates directly with global tax information reporting ecosystems and providers, enabling standardized data delivery to third-party reporting and information-exchange partners.

Ledgible's CARF & DAC8 Data Engine is available immediately for institutions preparing for global digital-asset information reporting mandates.

About Ledgible

The Ledgible platform is built from the ground up to streamline digital asset tax information reporting and compliance. Ledgible ensures compliance for digital assets for some of the largest financial institutions in the world, including top US banks, investment firms with $1B+ AUM, and top 10 crypto exchanges. As a SOC 1 & 2 Type 2 Certified platform, Ledgible is the trusted provider of choice for compliance and Form 1099 generation.

