LEDMyplace ranked 546th out of 5000 on Inc. 5000's 2019 list

Being recognized in the Inc. 5000 list is an affirmative stamp for the entrepreneurial success of LEDMyplace . The list of honourees on this prestigious list includes the likes of Microsoft, Dell, Domino's, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known market leaders.

The Market

The Department of Energy's 2016 study, 'Energy Savings Forecast of Solid-State Lighting in General Illumination Applications' mentions that LED lighting will represent 86% of all lighting sales by the year 2035. LEDMyplace has pledged to leverage this massive adaptation of technology and become a market leader within a short span of time.

The company has more than 10,000 products listed in its portfolio comprising products such as LED Vanity mirrors and LED Strip Lights , spread across 50 different categories.

The Leadership

Speaking about the development, Rahul said, "Making the Inc. 5000 list is a direct result of our team's hard work and perseverance. We will continue to push our boundaries and scale new heights in our pursuit of becoming 10 times our current size by the year 2022."

"We will achieve this by constantly introducing new products, streamlining our existing business processes and by maintaining an even deeper connection with our partners, vendors and most importantly, our customers," he further added.

The Future

LEDMyplace is projecting a revenue of $12 million in the 2019 financial year. Making into the top 100 of the Inc. 5000 list is one of the priorities for the company.

What started as door-to-door sales of general merchandise, later turned into LEDMyplace, which has now birthed two additional domains; BuildMyplace and SolarMyplace. The former will be dealing with everything related to home furnishing and the latter will be an online store for every kind of product and service related to the solar industry.

SOURCE LEDMyplace

Related Links

https://www.ledmyplace.com

