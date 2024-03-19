Ledn and Casa Partner to Reward High-Security Custody Users with BTC/ETH-Backed Loan Benefits

Casa members unlock the option for reduced interest rate crypto loans via Ledn's secure platform

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa , a leading cryptocurrency self-custody platform, and Ledn , a prominent crypto lender, today announce a strategic partnership to expand financial services available to Casa members.

Borrowing against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) has been a popular request among Casa members in recent years. This partnership enables Casa members to receive an exclusive discount on crypto-backed loans via Ledn, a company that has originated over $5B of loans since 2018.

Ledn provides a range of lending and saving products to digital asset holders in over 130 countries. Starting immediately, Casa members will enjoy a reduced interest rate, with a 0.25% APR reduction on their first five Ledn loans. The process is straightforward, requiring a minimum of $1,000 USD in BTC or ETH as collateral, without any further credit check. Funds from loans are usually available within 24 hours post-approval, and clients can repay at any time without incurring penalties and without the need for monthly payments.

Adam Reeds, CEO of Ledn, says, "We admire the Casa platform. Like us, they're focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two most liquid digital assets in existence. Both our companies prioritize transparency, client control, and exceptional service. Together, we can assist our clients in growing and taking control of their digital wealth."

"At Casa, we believe self-custody is the best way to maintain control over your bitcoin and other digital assets, and that includes the right to choose to borrow against your assets," says Nick Neuman, Casa co-founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Ledn unlocks potential opportunities for our members from a foundation of self-custody and continues the expansion of unique partner services available only to Casa members."

The referral program is the initial step in what the two companies hope will be a fruitful, multi-faceted partnership. If successful, the collaboration could expand with opportunities for more platform integration and joint projects.

For more information about this partnership, Casa clients are encouraged to contact Casa's advisory team or visit the referral program's dedicated webpage to start applying for their loan.

About Casa

Casa helps people store bitcoin and other digital assets by empowering them to own, secure, and manage their private keys safely and easily. Founded in 2016, the company helps its members take self-custody of their assets with multi-key vaults for greater protection against single points of failure, such as hacks, theft, and accidents.

For more information, please visit: https://casa.io/

About Ledn

Ledn.io is a financial services company specializing in crypto-backed loans and other digital asset-related financial services. The company's mission is to provide its customers with access to financial products that are secure, transparent, and easy to use. Ledn has originated over $5B in crypto-backed loans since its inception in 2018. In addition to its industry leading loans, Ledn offers savings accounts and other services that allow its clients to grow their digital wealth. The company is headquartered in the Cayman Islands.

For more information, please visit: https://ledn.io/

