LEDRAbrands Announces Exclusive Distribution with FORMALIGHTING in North America

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEDRA Brands, Inc (LEDRAbrands) has agreed to exclusively distribute products for Milan based manufacturer FORMALIGHTING to market their world class products in North America. LEDRAbrands is the parent company of lighting technology brands Bruck Lighting and ALPHABET lighting.

COBRA Flex by BRUCK Lighting MOTOLUX Collection by BRUCK Lighting

FORMALIGHTING offers a full portfolio of products tested and approved to UL safety standards including the award-winning line of motorized architectural lighting called the MOTOLUX Collection. They received an "Innovation Award" at EuroShop and will be available exclusively via LEDRAbrands tier 1, Rep network. MOTOLUX offers a LEDRA-esque blend of LED, optics and controls technologies that align with the LEDRAbrands culture that we call INNOVATION INTEGRATED. As the most competitively priced motorized on the market, these products are a "Designer's Best Friend" making repetitive aiming and maintenance in a busy or difficult environment simple for anyone. Additionally, BRUCK will offer the COBRA Flex. A flexible, optically enhanced linear cove with superior glare control features and accessories.

In 1998, LEDRAbrands was the first manufacturer to integrate LED into its fixtures. It was also the first to publish SDCM, TM-30 and EML on spec sheets. Formalighting will benefit from the award-winning customer service and the most sophisticated Technical and Sales departments in the industry.

Visit www.BRUCKlighting.com or www.ALPHABETlighting.com for more information or call 714.259.9959 ext. 241.

