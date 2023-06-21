LEDs' Application in Test/Measurement, Medical, and Other Science Devices: Predictions and Examination, 2022-2032

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices - Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2022-2032 market estimate and forecast are presented in the study of the worldwide use of packaged Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) in Test/Measurement, Medical, and other Science devices.

The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:

  • North, Central, and South America (America)
  • Europe, plus Middle Eastern and African countries (EMEA)
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

The LED market is segmented into the following sub-application categories:

  • Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring
  • Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing
  • Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging

The market data for are also segmented by the following colors (type):

  • Red
  • Green
  • Blue
  • White
  • Multiple Color/Multiple Chip
  • UV and Other

Below, are four levels (or "food chain") of LEDs. For the purposes of this study, the publisher quantifies and provides a market forecast for "Level 2"

  • Level 1 - The chip or die
  • Level 2 - The Packaged LED Chip(s)
  • Level 3 - LED module / LED Lamp
  • Level 4 - LED luminaire (light fixture/light fitting with LED module/lamp)

This report provides the market data by the following functions:

  • Consumption Value (US$, million)
  • Quantity (number/units)
  • Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

The value is determined by multiplying the number of units by the average selling price (ASP). The ASPs are based on the price of the packaged LED at the initial factory level. The value is then based on the end-use application and the end-use region.

Microsoft Excel - Data Base Structure

At each database level, the estimates and forecast for packaged LEDs are built from the bottom up, segmented by color type, arranged in a hierarchy, of the end-user types (applications) that use devices that the LEDs are used in, and arranged in a hierarchy and summed upward. The estimates and forecasts for each LED color type in each region are in terms of quantity (unit/each), value (US$ Million), and average selling price.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary
1.1 Overview
1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview
1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview
1.4 Barriers to Growth in the Military/Government Sector

2. LEDs Used in Test/Measurement & Medical Science Devices Market Forecast
2.1 Overview
2.2 Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring
2.3 Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing
2.4 Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging

3. Market Research Methodology

4. Market Forecast Data Base - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Tutorial

Addendum

  • Excel Data Base Spreadsheets (Global Market Forecast); Detailed Data: ASP ($, each); Quantity (Million); Value ($, Million) for all Regions
  • PowerPoint Market Forecast Summary Figures

Companies Mentioned

  • American Academy of Family Physicians
  • American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
  • Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
  • AP Technologies Ltd
  • Applied and Plasma Group, School of Physics, University of Sydney, NSW, Australia
  • aprotec GmbH
  • Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine
  • Asahi Kasei Group (Crystal IS)
  • Bio-optics and Fiber Optics Laboratory, Institute of Atomic Physics and Spectroscopy, University of Latvia
  • Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM)
  • Boston VA - (US) Army's Advanced Medical Technology Initiative
  • Burton Medical LLC (Philips Burton)
  • Carl Zeiss MicroImaging Inc
  • CBRE Group Inc.
  • Centre for Optical and Electromagnetic Research - JORCEP China
  • CLARITY: Centre for Sensor Web Technologies
  • Clemson University
  • Commission for Occupational Health and Safety and Standardization (KAN) - Germany
  • Cree, Incorporated
  • CSIRO Materials Science and Engineering
  • DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)
  • Delos Living LLC
  • Department of Bio and Brain Engineering and KAIST Institute for Optical Science and Technology (Korea)
  • Department of Electro-Optical Engineering, National Taipei University of Technology
  • Division of Electron Microscopic Research, Korea Basic Science Institute
  • Division of Physical Metrology, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (Korea)
  • Electronics Maker (Magazine)
  • Excelitas Technologies Corporation
  • Firefly Institute, Culture and Tourism Division (Korea)
  • FISO Technologies Inc.
  • GE Medical
  • Goddard Space Flight Center (NASA)
  • Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) - Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Institute of Microelectronics - Singapore
  • Institute of Semiconductors, Chinese Academy of Sciences (China)
  • International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
  • International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)
  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG
  • Key Laboratory of Marine Chemistry Theory and Technology-Ocean University of China
  • Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
  • LED News
  • and many, many more!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52m4js

