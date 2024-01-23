Lee & Associates Welcomes Ted Boyd as President to Lead Growth in Raleigh-Durham

(Yvonne Christy recently named Director of Research for the Triangle office)

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee & Associates Raleigh-Durham, the second largest CRE brokerage company in the Triangle, proudly announces the hiring of Ted Boyd as its President. Boyd will begin his new role on February 1, 2024, marking a strategic move to continue the firm's growth in the Raleigh-Durham area and develop future markets across North Carolina. Boyd's background in economic development in Cary and Charlotte will play a crucial role in advancing the growth of Lee & Associates.

"Ted Boyd's impressive track record in economic development and his deep local roots make him the ideal candidate to lead Lee & Associates," said CEO and Principal of Lee & Associates Raleigh-Durham, Moss Withers. "His vision for the company aligns perfectly with our mission to support economic growth in the region and state."

Boyd, originally from Conway, South Carolina, has resided in Cary, North Carolina for the past decade. His experience includes leading the Town of Cary's first Office of Economic Development, focusing on projects such as Downtown Revitalization and the Eastern Cary Gateway redevelopment, in line with the 2040 Imagine Cary Community Plan. Before his time in Cary, Boyd contributed to the growth and redevelopment of the Uptown and South End districts in Charlotte while working for Charlotte Center City Partners.

"It's impossible to overstate Ted Boyd's critical role in the successful evolution of Downtown Cary," said Cary Town Manager and CEO Sean R. Stegall. "Ted turns opportunity into reality through his unique blending of vision with practicality, of collaboration with independence. Ted's most important contribution is building and maintaining authentic relationships - a gift I have personally benefited from as his colleague. We couldn't be prouder of Ted, and we're grateful that his next chapter will continue to be written here in Cary, NC."

In addition to Boyd's new role, Lee & Associates welcomes Yvonne Christy as its Director of Research. A seasoned senior real estate professional with over a decade of comprehensive experience in research, marketing, brokerage support, and customer service, Christy brings a wealth of expertise to the team. In her role as Director of Research, her proficiency in data collection and analysis will further enhance the company's ability to provide valuable market insights to clients throughout the state.

"Lee & Associates is poised to strengthen its position as a trusted real estate partner in North Carolina," added Withers. "Ted's market knowledge and Yvonne's research analysis expertise will be instrumental to support economic growth in the Triangle and across the state."

Lee & Associates Raleigh-Durham remains steadfast in upholding its core values of integrity, client satisfaction, and innovation. While undergoing strategic changes to drive growth in the Raleigh-Durham area, they look forward to keeping a keen eye on the horizon for future potential growth. For media inquiries or further information, please contact [email protected].

About Lee & Associates Raleigh-Durham:

Lee & Associates Raleigh-Durham is a leading real estate brokerage, management, and appraisal services firm dedicated to providing exceptional real estate services in the Raleigh-Durham area and beyond. Established in 2018, Lee & Associates Raleigh-Durham has grown its service platform to include reach in the Triangle, Triad, and Coastal areas of North Carolina. With 30 brokers and a Top 10 Lee & Associates Property Management team, they provide superior market intelligence in office, industrial, retail, investment, and appraisal to meet the specialized needs of their clients. For more information and the latest news from Lee & Associates, visit https://www.lee-associates.com/raleigh/

