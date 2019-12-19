Lee Asher's Pet Adoption Story earns Sacramento SPCA $10K Grant and Chance to Win $25K More - Votes Needed by Dec 20th!

With nine rescue dogs in an RV, Lee wasn't looking for a new member for his pack. But when he met Tony, he knew they were meant to be family.

Thousands of stories were submitted for the Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes grant and a total of 55 finalists and 50 honorable mentions were chosen. As a Holiday Wishes award finalist for 2019, The Sacramento SPCA has the opportunity to earn up to an additional $25,000 — but they need help from their animal-loving community.

The Sacramento SPCA is asking the community to vote for Lee & Tony's story for the People's Choice Award Competition! Voting is free and can be done at sspca.org/holidaywishes. Supporters will enter their email address, click the "vote" and "send a confirmation email" buttons before checking their email inbox to confirm their vote.

"As the only 100% nonprofit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, we rely on the support of our community and partners like Petco and The Asher House to help us continue to give more than shelter to animals in need," said Sacramento SPCA CEO, Kenn Altine. "With your vote, together, we can save more lives."

The deadline to vote is Friday, December 20, 2019, 10AM PST – limit one vote per person.

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 127 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life. For more information, visit sspca.org.

