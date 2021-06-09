Lee Brice, Cole Swindell, Colt Ford, Travis Tritt, Jana Kramer & Others to Return to the Stage for Diamond Resorts Summer Concert Series

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, announces an incredible lineup of #DiamondLIVE concerts for vacationers to enjoy this summer. Some of music's top stars, including Lee Brice, Cole Swindell, Jana Kramer, Travis Tritt, Colt Ford, Amy Hānaiali'i and others are set to return to stage and debut new music at more than 30 shows. The #DiamondLIVE series is one of the first in-person concert series to return post-pandemic and is set to delight audiences from Maui to Orlando.

Lee Brice is among the list of top performers planned to entertain Diamond Resorts owners and members while on vacation this summer with intimate concert experiences. Cole Swindell is scheduled to take to the stage with intimate exclusive live show performances this summer for Diamond Resorts owners and members.

The #DiamondLIVE series gives Diamond members and owners exclusive opportunities to see their favorite bands and artists perform intimate live shows. As travelers return to vacationing this summer, they will be able to catch once-in-a-lifetime shows in popular destinations like Honolulu, Maui, Las Vegas, Orlando, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Gatlinburg, Sedona and Orlando. All shows will be hosted in accordance with all local COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"We're proud to be one of the first companies to bring back live entertainment and the only hospitality company to offer our members and owners top-caliber events with music legends," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "There's nothing better than enjoying a vacation and getting to see your favorite artists perform for you live. This is going to be a summer to remember, and we can't wait to see some of our favorite artists return to the stage."

Dozens of #DiamondLIVE shows are planned, including:

June 14 : Travis Tritt - Orlando, FL

: - June 21 : Maddie Poppe - Gatlinburg, VA

: - Gatlinburg, VA June 28 : Cole Swindell - Las Vegas, NV

: - July 4 : Joey Fatone & Friends - Las Vegas, NV

: & Friends - July 5 : Carly Pearce - Orlando, FL

: - July 5 : Scott Stapp - Virginia Beach, VA

: - July 26 : Colt Ford - Virginia Beach, VA

: - July 26 : 38 Special - Orlando, FL

: 38 Special - August 2 : Jana Kramer - Las Vegas, NV

: - August 8 : Amy Hānaialiʻi - Maui, HI

: Amy Hānaialiʻi - August 9 : Lee Brice - Virginia Beach, VA

: - August 16 : Ken & Drew of Sister Hazel - Orlando, FL

Check the full event calendar for more information about upcoming #DiamondLIVE events.

Every year Diamond Resorts hosts hundreds of member-exclusive events that uniquely mix travel with entertainment. From racing go-karts alongside NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip to getting golf tips from 10-time LPGA Major Champion Annika Sörenstam, Diamond's Events of a Lifetime® series delivers hundreds of unique opportunities for members to vacation like never before. Earlier this year, the LPGA tour kicked off with the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, the company's flagship event.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts® offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Related Links

http://www.diamondresorts.com

