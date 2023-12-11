Lee Bros. Foodservice, Inc. Officially Becomes the Exclusive Importer of Vietnamese ST25 Fragrant Rice Variety, Winner of the World's Best Rice 2023, for the USA and Canadian Markets

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2023, the World Rice Conference Summit was held in the Philippines by the Rice Trader. The Vietnamese ST25 fragrant rice variety also called Gao Ong Cua (Mr. Cua's Rice) was awarded World's Best Rice 2023 beating out all its contenders which included 30 rice samples from more than 10 nations.

Ho Quang Cua, the developer of ST25 rice, receives the World's Best Rice award at the 2023 World's Best Rice Contest in the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Ho Quang Cua. Gao Ong Cua ST25 will soon be distributed widely in the USA & Canada by Lee Bros. Foodservice, Inc. Photo courtesy of Lee Bros. Foodservice, Inc.

Gao Ong Cua ST25 has a history of being a top contender in the World's Best Rice Contests. In 2019, Gao Ong Cua ST25 rice was awarded first place at The Rice Trader World Rice Conference 2019 and then second place in 2020 at the World's Best Rice Contest 2020.

Gao Ong Cua ST25 is the result of over 30 years of crossbreeding between the world's high-yielding fragrant rice varieties and traditional varieties. The scent of pandan leaves from the South and the scent of young green rice flakes from the North creates a unique and delectable aroma. The ST25 rice's soft and sticky texture along with it's flexibility that remains even after it's cooled is what appeals to many consumers around the world. Ong Cua Rice is the pioneer for scaling the Rice-Shrimp intercropping system in the Mekong Delta. This distinct intercropping system not only provides sustainability and a better livelihood for farmers by helping the farmers navigate the changes of the landscape from the effects of climate change, but it also allows farmers to practice safe farming methods by avoiding any harmful chemicals and pesticides.

Gao Ong Cua ST25 is set to hit shelves in American and Canadian retailers in late December 2023 and Lee's Sandwiches in January 2024, courtesy of Lee Bros. Foodservice, Inc., who also distributes and supplies for Lee's Sandwiches (The World's Largest Banh Mi Chain) and Lee's Coffee (America's #1 Vietnamese Coffee).

"We are extremely proud to be the sole importer of the 2023 World's Best Rice in the United States and Canada. We will strive to distribute to as many places as possible so that everyone can enjoy this delicious rice." said Chieu Le, CEO of Lee Bros. Foodservice, Inc.

About Lee Bros. Foodservice, Inc.:

Formerly known as Lee Industrial Catering, the largest mobile catering services provider in Northern California, was founded in 1980. After more than 40 years of development, Lee Bros. Foodservice, Inc. is known as one of the most reputable import and distribution companies in the United States, the company not only supports hundreds of Vietnamese businesses exporting to the United States but also upgrading their products and services.

Lee Bros. Foodservice, Inc. is currently the exclusive distributor for many major brands in Vietnam: Ong Cua Rice, Tan Hue Vien, Vinasoy, Le Nguyen Duong, Vissan, and Baco. The company supplies to Costco, Smart & Final, Weee!, Amazon, and other retailers across the United States & Canada.

