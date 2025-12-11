Lee County renews partnership with ICEYE after satellite data guides response to major hurricanes

HELSINKI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, a global leader in satellite-powered disaster management solutions, announced today that it has renewed its agreement with Lee County Emergency Management (LCEM) to continue enhancing the county's disaster response and preparedness capabilities to provide near-real time flood and storm surge monitoring. Now entering its second year with ICEYE, this renewal builds on a successful first year in which ICEYE's data supported LCEM during and after Hurricanes Helene and Milton by providing Flood Insights, delivering critical situational awareness when ground access was limited. Under this renewed agreement, LCEM will gain access to ICEYE's Flood Insights and Wildfire Insights solutions. These capabilities strengthen the county's ability to identify at-risk communities, prioritize emergency response, and accelerate recovery efforts.

"We're proud to continue supporting Lee County's resilience and emergency preparedness efforts," said Mike Bennett, Head of Government Solutions North America at ICEYE. "Our goal is to empower emergency managers with accurate, near real-time intelligence when it matters most, and Lee County's continued trust in ICEYE demonstrates the growing value of commercial satellite data in building resilient communities."

During Hurricane Helene, ICEYE provided structure-level flood data, giving LCEM reliable visibility when conditions on the ground made it nearly impossible to assess the impact of the storm. The data enabled LCEM to quickly identify where flooding impacted the county the most and helped guide LCEM's response and recovery to the storm, ensuring resources were deployed most effectively to support the 840,000 residents in Lee County during the storm. Similar insights supported response and relief operations during Hurricane Milton.

The renewal reinforces Lee County's position as a national leader in disaster preparedness and resilience. Located in one of the most hurricane-prone regions in the United States, the county serves as a proving ground for advanced emergency response technologies and workflows increasingly adopted by state and federal agencies.

About Lee County

Lee County, Florida, founded in 1887 and becoming a Charter County on Jan. 1, 1997, covers approximately 1,212 square miles and is home to diverse ecosystems, vibrant communities and abundant recreational opportunities. The Lee County Government comprises 20 departments under the County Manager's oversight, working collaboratively to provide high-quality public services, promote economic vitality, enhance community resilience and support residents, businesses and visitors in Southwest Florida. Visit www.leegov.com for more information and to access county resources, services, news and opportunities.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

