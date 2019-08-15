Lee® Debuts Fall/Winter 2019 National Campaign "#LIVEboldLEE"

"Lee is woven throughout the story of denim. Our 130-year heritage has a beautiful, timeless appeal that generations of consumers can relate to," said Betty Madden, VP of Global Design, Lee. "Now more than ever, consumers are drawn to brands that feel real and authentic. Our six ambassadors have unique voices and move through their worlds with confidence, inspiring our shared audiences on many levels."

The "#LIVEboldLEE" campaign personalizes Lee®'s umbrella 'Move Your Lee' tagline, which celebrates those who confidently forge their own paths. While each collection is tailored to a specific style focus, collectively, they deliver a kaleidoscope of products for all ages, body types and across multiple price points.

The ambassadors representing some of Lee®'s unique Fall/Winter 2019 collections include:

Bobbie Thomas and Katie Sturino, who will highlight Shape Illusions, a size inclusive innovative collection launching first at Walmart. Bobbie, a Style Editor for the TODAY Show, and Katie, founder of blog 'The 12ish Style' and skincare brand 'Megababe', both gravitated immediately toward Shape Illusion's unique figure flattering use of contouring and shading and the inclusion of sizes up to 24/ 4XL.

Focusing on the heritage throwback styles found in the Vintage Modern Collection are musician Mark Ballas of Alexander Jean and fitness phenom Ally Love. Zanna Roberts Rassi, E's Red-Carpet correspondent and founder of Milk Makeup, will also appear in digital and social activations as a brand ambassador.

"I'm grateful to be a part of Lee's heritage," says Ally Love, founder/CEO of LoveSquad. "Being iconic goes past trending, it is a title that is earned by supporting the true entrepreneurial spirit that resonates so strongly with who I am and how I move through the world."

To illustrate the performance fabrics of the new MVP collection, Lee® enlisted professional lacrosse player Rob Pannell. "Lee's new MVP collection is genius. They are so comfortable that I could play lacrosse in them!" raves Pannell.

Starcom USA, who handles media for Lee, will roll out the campaign in August-December of 2019. It will be featured primarily on digital platforms, and further enhanced through the ambassadors' original content on their own channels. The campaign was led by wilyfoXX, a boutique agency dedicated to brand strategy and creative consultation. Fashion insider Rassi spearheaded the campaign's creative direction, which was shot by celebrated fashion and portrait photographer Andrew Boyle at Milk Studios in New York City.

Earlier this year, Lee® appointed industry titan, Betty Madden, as VP of Global Design to harness the brand's history of producing trend-setting design, as well as guide the brand in the creation of elevated product featuring innovative denim technology and incredible quality. Lee® jeans helped create the denim category and continues to inspire generations of brand loyalists, causing Millennial and Gen Z audiences to take notice of the brand, while Gen X and Baby Boomers are seeing their beloved brand in a whole new light.

ABOUT THE LEE BRAND

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, is an iconic American denim and casual apparel brand. Lee®'s collections include a uniquely styled range of jeans, pants, shirts, shorts and jackets for men, women, and boys. Founded by H.D. Lee and backed by nearly 130 years of purposeful design and craftsmanship, Lee®'s movement-inspired innovations, versatile styling and superior fit continue to inspire generations of brand loyalists. For more information, please visit www.lee.com .

SOURCE LEE

Related Links

http://www.Lee.com

