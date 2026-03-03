LEE EQUITY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF INSURANCE SERVICES PLATFORM WITH KCIC ACQUISITION

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Equity Partners, LLC ("Lee Equity"), an investment firm specializing in investments in the financial and healthcare services sectors, has announced the expansion of its Insurance Services platform following the acquisition of KCIC (the "Company"), a leading consulting firm specialising in helping corporate clients manage high value tort-system liabilities, related insurance assets and litigation challenges. The transaction supports KCIC's long-term growth strategy and enhances its ability to deliver innovative, technology-enabled solutions to clients.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Washington, DC, KCIC supports clients by combining deep consulting expertise with proprietary technology and analytics. KCIC's services span traditional consulting, such as insurance policy analysis, liability forecasting, and liability allocation; platform-related services, including its proprietary software platform Ligado; and custom solutions tailored to clients' risk-management and data challenges. The Company's solutions allow clients to make informed decisions regarding risk, coverage and dispute resolution, leveraging both analytical rigor and technology to efficiently deliver valuable insights.

"The expansion of our Insurance Services platform reflects our conviction in the growing importance of expert-driven claims and risk management across the global insurance industry," said Mark Mauceri, Partner, Lee Equity. "As risk becomes increasingly more complex and expensive, clients demand deeper insight into risk exposure, innovative claims solutions, and proactive mitigation strategies. KCIC's combination of complex litigation expertise and industry-leading technology positions the Company exceptionally well to capitalize on these trends, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth."

"This transaction represents a significant investment in KCIC's future, providing the capital and operational scale to accelerate our strategic growth," said Jonathan Terrell, President of KCIC." We are delighted to join the Lee Equity Insurance Services portfolio companies while continuing to serve our clients with the independence and core values that have long defined our brand."

Lee Equity continues its long track record of investing in the insurance industry, with investments in specialty insurance services companies such as Captive Resources, K2 Insurance, Simplicity Group, Axis Insurance, and Arcadian Risk Capital, amongst others. Lee Equity's Insurance Services platform includes claims and risks services brands McLarens, Halliwell, and KCIC, which operate as independent business units.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with companies in the financial and healthcare services sectors. Over nearly two decades the firm has utilized its thematic-based investment strategy and deep sector knowledge to identify and partner with talented management teams to accelerate growth and build market-leading businesses. Additional information is available at www.leeequity.com.

About KCIC

KCIC is a consulting firm that provides a unique combination of subject matter expertise and industry-leading technology to corporations and their legal counsel. Additional information is available at www.kcic.com.

