Lee Equity Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund IV at $1.3 Billion

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Equity Partners, LLC ("Lee Equity"), a middle-market private equity firm, announces the final closing of Lee Equity Partners Fund IV, L.P. (together with its related funds, "Fund IV" or the "Fund"). Fund IV was oversubscribed and including the General Partner commitment achieved its hard cap with total capital commitments of approximately $1.3 billion, exceeding the $1.0 billion target. Fund IV added a diverse group of global investors including family offices, private and public pensions, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies.

"In a challenging fundraising environment, we are incredibly grateful for the support of both our existing partners and a diverse group of new limited partners. The strong demand for Fund IV is a testament to the strength of our platform and the sector expertise of our team," said Partner, Mark Gormley. "We believe that our thesis development and proactive deal sourcing allows us to find proprietary opportunities early in the private equity life cycle, which has historically delivered long-term capital appreciation to our investors and management partners."

Fund IV continues the firm's nearly two-decade history of investing in and partnering with middle market, growth-oriented companies. Fund IV will continue Lee Equity's strategy of partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build market leading companies in the financial and healthcare services sectors.

Partner Danny Rodriguez, added, "We have completed four platform investments in Fund IV and continue to see compelling opportunities in our areas of focus in the financial and healthcare services sectors. We will continue to leverage our team, network of advisors and industry relationships to help our businesses achieve transformational growth through investments in people, processes, technologies and strategic acquisitions."

Evercore Private Funds Group acted as global placement agent and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal advisor.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs, founders and management teams in the financial and healthcare services sectors. Over nearly two decades the firm has utilized its thematic based investment strategy and deep sector expertise to identify and partner with talented management teams to accelerate growth and build market leading businesses. Additional information is available at www.leeequity.com.

