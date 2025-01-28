Lee Greenwood, Grammy Award Winning American Musician, Singer and Songwriter, to Receive Prestigious 2025 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 12 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. , a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people to pursue their American Dream through higher education and technical scholarships, today announced that Lee Greenwood, American musician, singer and songwriter, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Greenwood joins 11 other exceptional corporate, civic and cultural leaders from across the country in receiving 2025 honors. For the last 78 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing significant challenges, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities and beyond.

Born in Los Angeles, in 1942, Mr. Greenwood's father would join the Navy the day after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. His parents divorced during World War II, and he would not meet his father until he was a teenager. His mother tried supporting two children on her own by playing piano in bars, at a time where women were not allowed in bars. She realized she could not raise Lee and his sister Patricia on her own, Mr. Greenwood and his sister were sent to live on their grandparents' sharecropper farm in Sacramento. On the farm, they lived in a trailer with add on rooms which also consisted of an outhouse until he was 13. Mr. Greenwood was responsible for the daily farm chores before going to school. Most days after school he would gather fruit, flowers and vegetables from their garden and sell them to the local Chinese market which allowed him to buy necessary items like shoes, socks and clothes for schools. Throughout his teenage years, he learned to self-provide whether it was driving a tractor, working the harvester, or feeding the chickens, he always made it a point to do what needed to be done. Despite these challenges, Mr. Greenwood showed remarkable resilience and at an early age he discovered a passion for music. He began playing the piano at 7 and by the age of 14, he played nearly all the instruments in the school orchestra.

Throughout middle school and high school, Mr. Greenwood was very focused on music and baseball, which led him to earning a music and track scholarship to the College of the Pacific. His high school music teacher recognized his talent and made sure he would have college level music theory courses while in high school. These opportunities allowed him to serve as the drum major for the marching band and play in the orchestra. Mr. Greenwood decided against college. He moved to Nevada where he spent 20 years, writing, performing, and singing in every hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

In 1979, a chance meeting brought Mr. Greenwood to Nashville where he signed with MCA Music as a songwriter and with MCA Records as a recording artist. Mr. Greenwood's career took off in the early 1980s with the release of chart-topping hits like "It Turns Me Inside Out" and "Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands." However, it was his iconic anthem "God Bless the USA," released in 1984, that solidified his legacy. The song has become a timeless expression of national pride, earning him widespread recognition and accolades, including multiple Country Music Association (CMA) Awards and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. Over the decades, Mr. Greenwood has released over 20 studio albums and more than 35 singles, showcasing his versatility across country, gospel and patriotic genres. He has won numerous industry awards including ACM Male Vocalist of the Year in 1983, CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in 1983 and 1984 and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for "I.O.U." The CMA also named "God Bless the U.S.A." its Song of the Year in 1985.

"It is a true honor to receive the Horatio Alger Award and join an organization whose important work aligns so closely with my personal mission of championing the American Dream," said Mr. Greenwood. "Performing at many Association events and witnessing the organization's impact firsthand over the years has been incredibly rewarding. To be inducted as a lifetime Member is humbling, and I'm looking forward to playing a greater role in helping students achieve their dreams and build brighter futures."

Beyond his musical achievements, Mr. Greenwood has devoted much of his life to giving back. A staunch supporter of the U.S. military and first responders, he has performed for troops worldwide and participated in numerous benefit concerts. Mr. Greenwood has served as a longtime ambassador for "Helping a Hero", which provides adapted homes for wounded veterans, further exemplifying his commitment to those who serve. His charitable endeavors extend to children's hospitals, disaster relief efforts and education initiatives.

His commitment to the arts has earned him various prestigious appointments. Mr. Greenwood was appointed by President George W. Bush to the National Endowment of the Arts, where he served as a council member from 2014 to 2021. In 2017, he was appointed by President Donald J. Trump as a Kennedy Center trustee.

"Lee embodies the very essence of the American Dream – hard work, dedication and a deep love of country, said David L. Sokol, chairman and CEO of Teton Capital, LLC, Horatio Alger Association Chairman Emeritus and 2004 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "His music has inspired millions, and his personal story of resilience will resonate deeply with our Scholars. We are honored to welcome him as an Association Member and look forward to the impact he will have on our organization."

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 and today is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the American Dream for future generations. Through its Members, the Association aims to teach young people about the limitless possibilities available through the American free-enterprise system. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles and showcase a commitment to continuing their education and making a unique contribution to society. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of Association Members, who have collectively provided more than $265 million to 37,000 students over the past 40 years.

Mr. Greenwood and the Member Class of 2025 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 78th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5, 2025. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance throughout the multi-day celebration.

