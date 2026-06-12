Lee Greenwood to Co-Headline Historic Countdown 250 Ball on Eve of America's 250th Birthday

Once-in-a-generation celebration will feature never-before-seen immersive experiences, 1,000 Bells of Freedom, seven celebration areas, four live stages, open bars, exquisite cuisine, and currently announced All-American Hero and Icon honorees

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Countdown 250 and Operation Renewed Hope Foundation today announced major entertainment, immersive experiences, and honorees for the Countdown 250 Ball, taking place July 3, 2026, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

Held on the eve of America's 250th birthday, the Countdown 250 Ball will bring together guests from across the nation for an extraordinary all-inclusive celebration featuring live entertainment, never-before-seen immersive experiences, premium open bars, exquisite cuisine, patriotic tributes, and a dramatic midnight countdown.

The evening's entertainment program will be co-headlined by legendary patriotic entertainer Lee Greenwood, whose iconic anthem God Bless the U.S.A. has inspired generations of Americans. Greenwood will be joined by a host of patriotic performers, special guests, and tributes celebrating America's history, heroes, achievements, and future.

Guests will enjoy access to seven distinct celebration areas, four live entertainment stages, premium open bars, and culinary experiences throughout the evening. The event will also feature historic, never-before-seen immersive experiences and attractions created specifically for America's semiquincentennial celebration.

The celebration will culminate in the dramatic 1,000 Bells of Freedom midnight countdown. As America's Freedom Bell concludes its cross-country journey in the nation's capital, guests throughout the ballroom will raise and ring commemorative bells in a powerful tribute to freedom, unity, and the enduring American spirit.

The evening will also include presentation of the All-American Hero Awards and All-American Icon Awards, recognizing extraordinary individuals whose service, leadership, accomplishments, influence, and dedication have helped shape America.

Currently Announced 2026 All-American Hero Award Recipients

Senator Elizabeth Dole

Captain Luis Avila

Claudia Avila

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Deborah Snyder

Currently Announced 2026 All-American Icon Award Recipients

Lee Greenwood

Tony Orlando

Bob Anderson

Jordan Burroughs

Mike Moyer

Additional heroes, icons, entertainers, distinguished guests, and immersive experiences will be announced in the coming weeks. Members of the public are also invited to visit the Countdown 250 Ball website to vote for or nominate individuals they believe represent the spirit of an All-American Hero or All-American Icon.

Hosted in partnership with Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, the event will support programs dedicated to helping veterans and military families achieve housing stability and renewed opportunity.

"America's 250th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation milestone," said Mike Harrigan, Founder and Executive Producer of Countdown 250. "The Countdown 250 Ball is designed to be more than an event. It is an opportunity to celebrate our nation's history, honor extraordinary Americans, experience unforgettable entertainment and historic immersive attractions, and be part of a powerful midnight countdown as America approaches its 250th birthday."

Tickets, VIP experiences, reserved tables, and sponsorship opportunities remain available.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to vote for or nominate a future All-American Hero or Icon Award recipient, visit: countdown250.allamericanball.com

About Countdown 250

Countdown 250 is a national initiative dedicated to commemorating America's 250th anniversary through events, partnerships, and programs that celebrate the nation's history, service, innovation, and enduring spirit.

About Operation Renewed Hope Foundation

Operation Renewed Hope Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families secure stable housing and access the resources needed to build successful futures.

Media Contact

Mike Harrigan

Founder & Executive Producer

Countdown 250 Ball

703-930-0400

For Additional Information

Sally Cole

Countdown 250 Ball Committee

202-250-0336

SOURCE Countdown 250