Lee Health Integrates Smart Room Platform through Vibe Health to Grow Care Delivery

Partnership will accelerate virtual nursing and elevate the patient experience across the enterprise.

‍GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eVideon , the developer of the Vibe Health smart room platform, announces a strategic partnership with Lee Health, one of the largest not-for-profit public health systems and Safety Net Hospitals in Florida. The partnership includes the initial deployment of Vibe Health Engage TVs and Insight digital whiteboards in 500 rooms across the Lee Health system, including Golisano Children's Hospital. The central aim of this partnership is to create a central, fully integrated hub inside the patient room to improve clinical and operational efficiency, while also elevating the healthcare experience for patients and their loved ones.

Vibe Health by eVideon_Lee Health

"As Lee Health leaders continue to focus on optimizing technology use to both improve patient care and support employee satisfaction, the opportunity to create smart rooms in our hospital became very enticing," Vice President and Chief Digital Health Executive Dr. William Carracino said. "This set up integrates many of our platforms together, creating an ease of use for patients and staff to receive up to the minute information on care plans with the click of a button."

Vibe Health will integrate with Lee Health's electronic health record (EHR) system, Epic, to display critical health information inside the patient room in real time, streamlining clinical workflow for nurses and making the information easily accessible for patients. Additionally, integration between Vibe Health and Caregility, a leading enterprise telehealth company, is central to this modern care experience. The integration eliminates the need for additional equipment or staff in the patient room during a virtual care interaction. By integrating the footwall TV with the in-room camera, Lee Health delivers a frictionless virtual care experience for patients, families, bedside nurses and virtual care providers.

"Our team takes pride in being the partner that takes health systems' dreams from concept to reality," said Jeff Fallon, chairman and CEO of eVideon. "We worked closely with Lee Health to understand the obstacles it faced as a system and the frustrations their nursing staff were dealing with. This implementation will allow nurses to focus less on the administrative work and more on the care—which is at the heart of what they love to do."

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served with a mission to care for all patient regardless of their ability to pay, focused on healthy living and community growth and improvement. Health care services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.

About eVideon

eVideon is the trusted partner to leading hospitals and health systems who are redefining the care experience for patients, families, and clinicians. The Vibe Health software platform uses smart room technology to streamline clinical workflow and transform the patient room into an immersive environment. The platform integrates with the hospital's EMR and other installed technologies to display accurate, real-time information via the in-room Smart TV, digital whiteboard, digital door sign, and bedside tablet. With automated service requests, education assignments and documentation, the Vibe Health platform streamlines clinical workflow and reduces the technology burden on clinicians. Customizable features such as in-room surveys and video chat amplify the voice of the patient and enable hospital leaders to perform real-time service recovery. Find out why top-ranked hospitals are choosing eVideon: www.evideon.com

Media Contact

Erica Olenski

FINN Partners

[email protected]

972-979-4889 (Mobile)

SOURCE eVideon