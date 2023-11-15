Lee Health System Offering Anytime, Anywhere Virtual Care via KeyCare's Epic-based Platform

News provided by

KeyCare

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Southwest Florida-based health system to provide patients seamless access
to high-quality virtual urgent care through MyChart

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it has partnered with Lee Health, a leading provider of healthcare in Florida, to deliver high-quality virtual urgent care with licensed providers (known as Virtualists). Lee Health patients can now get 24x7 care across all 50 states via a virtual visit through Lee Health's MyChart patient portal. Lee Health has transitioned to KeyCare from another national telehealth provider network to leverage the full Epic integration.

KeyCare offers health systems and similar organizations the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on its Epic platform, which then connects easily to other Epic-based health systems. For example, KeyCare Virtualists have access to each patient's Epic health record while delivering online care. Virtualists use KeyCare's Epic platform to document the visit and order medications, and details are seamlessly shared with members of the patient's care team within the Lee Memorial Health system.

"Virtual care is revolutionizing the healthcare landscape, transcending physical boundaries to deliver quality, accessible, and personalized healthcare experiences. It's not just a technological advancement, but a profound shift in how healthcare is delivered," said William Carracino, MD, Vice President and Chief Digital Health Executive at Lee Health. "Integrating a patient's electronic medical record (EMR) into virtual care settings is a game-changer. It empowers our healthcare providers with a comprehensive view of a patient's medical history, enabling them to make more informed decisions and provide tailored care."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Lee Health to help them improve access and quality by expanding virtual care options for patients," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "As a result of our partnership, Lee Health patients will receive quick and consistent virtual care for routine issues around the clock, while their physicians and other care team members will have more time to focus on the delivery of higher-value and higher-complexity services."

About KeyCare

KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. Our vision is to increase access for health system patients while decreasing the burden for their providers. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand care coverage (24x7, 50-state coverage), and then may add other virtual health services based on their virtual care initiatives. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a healthcare leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated healthcare services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Healthcare services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org

Media Contact
Amendola for KeyCare
Grace Vinton
203-561-8935
[email protected]

SOURCE KeyCare

Also from this source

Survey: Consumers Prefer Telehealth Over In-office Visits for Routine Care, Medication Refills & Behavioral Health

Survey: Consumers Prefer Telehealth Over In-office Visits for Routine Care, Medication Refills & Behavioral Health

Consumers continue to express a strong preference for telehealth over in-office care for several types of visits, according to a recent survey from...
Bryan Health Partners with Epic-based KeyCare Platform for Anywhere, Anytime Virtual Urgent Care Access

Bryan Health Partners with Epic-based KeyCare Platform for Anywhere, Anytime Virtual Urgent Care Access

KeyCare, the nation's first and only Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it has partnered with Bryan Health to provide high-quality ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.