Lee Hecht Harrison Announces Release of Third Edition of New York Times Bestseller "The Leadership Contract"

"The Field Guide makes the ideas in The Leadership Contract immediately practical and actionable for leaders at all levels of an organization," said Molinaro. "The research we've conducted over the last year at LHH shows that, around the globe, 72% of management at large organizations believe that leadership accountability is a critical issue, but only 31% are satisfied with their current level of accountability. That gap is what The Leadership Contract and now the Field Guide are designed to address."

"We know it's important to close the gap," continues Molinaro, "because our research also shows that a key difference between industry leaders and also-rans is that the leaders are much closer to closing the gap than the also-rans. As I've spoken to and worked with organizations around the world, I've seen that leadership accountability directly translates into growth, profit, and sector dominance."

Ranjit de Sousa, President of LHH, said, "Despite considerable ongoing investment in leadership development, there is a demonstrable accountability gap between what is expected of leaders and how they are currently performing. At the core of our mission is building better careers, businesses and leaders. Our global leadership accountability practice helps organizations improve the accountability of their senior leaders and teams, bridging the gap between expectations and current performance."

"The Leadership Contract Field Guide" shows leaders how to review the major tenets of great leadership, internalize them, and then take stock of their own organizations. It helps leaders identify where there are clear deficits and where they need most to work to achieve their full potential.

Molinaro says, "Leadership is a privilege and a responsibility, and this field guide shows how to move from thinking about great leadership to practicing great leadership. It provides a practical blueprint for implementing The Leadership Contract."

Molinaro has made it his calling to confront weak leadership. He shows leaders at all levels how to step up and fulfil their obligations and responsibilities as real leaders. As a forceful keynote speaker at conferences and corporate retreats around the world, he translates first-hand experiences from the leadership trenches into practical advice on how leaders can confront and overcome their challenges and build strong leadership cultures.

About Lee Hecht Harrison

Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) helps companies transform their leaders and workforce so they can accelerate performance. In an era of continuous change, successfully transforming your workforce depends on how well companies and their people embrace, navigate and lead change. Change within the organization, and their career. At Lee Hecht Harrison we use our expertise in talent development and transition to deliver tailored solutions that help our clients transform their leaders and workforce so they have the people and culture they need to evolve and grow. We are passionate about making a difference in peoples' careers and building better leaders so our clients can build a strong employer brand. The company's website can be accessed at www.lhh.com/US.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

For further information contact:

Helene Cavalli

VP Marketing

Lee Hecht Harrison

P +1.267.322.1300

E helene.cavalli@lhh.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lee-hecht-harrison-announces-release-of-third-edition-of-new-york-times-bestseller-the-leadership-contract-300636506.html

SOURCE Lee Hecht Harrison

Related Links

http://www.lhh.com

