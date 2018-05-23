Lee Hecht Harrison Appoints Michelle Anthony Global Marketing SVP

Anthony brings to LHH more than 20 years' experience in B2B and B2C marketing. She has a strong reputation for helping companies achieve their growth goals by evolving brands, creating market-leading thought leadership, and excelling at driving awareness and interest in products and services. She held leadership positions with the Corporate Executive Board (now Gartner) and Dell prior to joining Lee Hecht Harrison.

Anthony will help drive the growth of the company through innovative branding, thought leadership, product marketing, sales messaging and demand generation designed to enable sales teams to be successful by engaging clients and prospective customers through their buying journey.

"I'm delighted to welcome Michelle to Lee Hecht Harrison. She thrives in fast-paced environments and enjoys the challenge of driving growth in a competitive marketplace. Michelle particularly enjoys working with customers and is committed to sharing insights that provide our clients and candidates with guidance and advice to help them build better workforces and careers," stated Kevin Gagan, EVP Global Sales and Marketing. "Her B2B and B2C experience and strategic marketing guidance will help us achieve our global growth objectives."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Lee Hecht Harrison team," says Anthony. "LHH has a solid track record of growth and a strong client service orientation that make a great foundation for evolving both the brand and marketing function with support from technology and data analytics." Anthony holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Harvard University.

About Lee Hecht Harrison

Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) helps companies transform their leaders and workforce so they can accelerate performance.

In an era of continuous change, successfully transforming your workforce depends on how well companies and their people embrace, navigate, and lead change; in the organization and their career. At Lee Hecht Harrison we use our expertise in talent development and transition to deliver tailored solutions that help our clients transform their leaders and workforce so they have the people and culture they need to evolve and grow. We are passionate about making a difference in peoples' careers and building better leaders so our clients can build a strong employer brand.

A division of The Adecco Group – the world's leading provider of workforce solutions – Lee Hecht Harrison's 4000 colleagues work with more than 7000 clients in over 60 countries around the world. We have the local expertise, global infrastructure, and industry leading technology and analytics required to manage the complexity associated with executing critical talent and workforce initiatives, reducing brand and operational risk. It's why 60% of Fortune 500 companies choose to work with us.

For further information contact:

Helene Cavalli

VP Marketing

Lee Hecht Harrison

P +1.267.322.1300

E helene.cavalli@lhh.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lee-hecht-harrison-appoints-michelle-anthony-global-marketing-svp-300652872.html

SOURCE Lee Hecht Harrison

Related Links

http://www.lhh.com

