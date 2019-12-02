Lee Hecht Harrison Named Vanguard Leader in Talent & Leadership Consulting by ALM Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, ALM Intelligence has named Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) a Vanguard Leader in Talent and Leadership Consulting.

In the report, The ALM Vanguard: Talent and Leadership Consulting 2019, ALM Intelligence states, "Lee Hecht Harrison continues to develop its consulting-led approach to developing leaders by deepening its domain expertise and services in workforce advisory, talent mobility, and change management, providing clients with a deeper understanding of these transformation levers and how to prioritize them in specific contexts to accelerate business results."

"As more talent officers move into the C-Suite, and leaders shift from thinking about the future of work to taking real action, it has become critical for talent and leadership development firms to deliver rapidly deployable and scalable solutions," said Ranjit de Sousa, President of LHH. "Leaders who recognize the intrinsic connection between their people strategy and their business strategy are proactively future-proofing their workforces through career development, coaching, reskilling and redeployment."

ALM describes Vanguard leaders as those that are at the top of the market in terms of their capabilities to create client impact through their depth of expertise and ability to deploy it across a range of engagement models.

According to Liz DeVito, ALM Associate Director of Management Consulting Research, "Lee Hecht Harrison's approach is business-led, strategic, and underpinned by a commitment to accelerate results by simplifying the complexities of talent and leadership consulting interventions. The firm tailors its services to solve the specific talent challenges associated with a variety of business transformation contexts, from corporate restructuring and transactions to the realignment of a business strategy."

The ALM Intelligence report also highlights LHH's membership in the Brightline Initiative, a coalition led by the Project Management Institute which helps executives network and share ideas for bridging the gap between strategy design and execution.

"Our role in the Brightline Initiative is complementary to the work we do with progressive organizations today," de Sousa noted, "like assessing their readiness for change and transformation, and addressing talent gaps to accelerate transformation."

For more information or to obtain the full version of The ALM Vanguard: Talent and Leadership Consulting, visit the ALM Intelligence website: http://ow.ly/xXxb30pH3et

About Lee Hecht Harrison

Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) helps companies transform their leaders and workforce so they can accelerate performance. In an era of continuous change, successfully transforming your workforce depends on how well companies and their people embrace, navigate, and lead change; in the organization and their career. At Lee Hecht Harrison we use our expertise in talent development and transition to deliver tailored solutions that help our clients transform their leaders and workforce so they have the people and culture they need to evolve and grow. We are passionate about making a difference in people's careers and building better leaders so our clients can build a strong employer brand. Visit lhh.com to learn more.

About ALM Intelligence

ALM Intelligence, a division of ALM Media LLC, supports legal, consulting, and benefits decision-makers seeking guidance on critical business challenges. Our proprietary market reports and analysis, rating guides, prospecting tools, surveys, and rankings, inform and empower business leaders to meet business challenges with confidence. Please visit www.alm.com/intelligence for more information.

For further information contact:

Justin Gibbon

SVP Product Marketing

Lee Hecht Harrison

P +1.267.398.5071

E justin.gibbon@lhh.com

SOURCE Lee Hecht Harrison

Related Links

http://www.lhh.com

