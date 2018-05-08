Lee Hecht Harrison Names Andrew Jarusinsky as Vice President, Business Development

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Andrew has more than 20 years of experience in human capital. He is responsible for partnering with companies of all sizes, across all major industries throughout Western PA, as an advisor and strategist to bring tailored talent development, leader development, and workforce transition solutions to meet his clients' needs.

Prior to joining LHH, Andrew achieved success serving in regional business development and leadership roles with Right Management, RiseSmart and Venturi Partners. He holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Robert Morris University. Andrew is also the owner of Duck Donuts Pittsburgh franchises.

"We are thrilled to have Andrew join our team," said Roger Mar, Senior Vice President and Area Sales Director for Western Pennsylvania at LHH. "His years of experience in the human capital space give him unique insight into our core practice areas. He understands the concerns and challenges our customers face and is dedicated to serving their needs by identifying the best solutions. Andrew makes our very strong team even stronger."

About Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH)

Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) helps companies transform their leaders and workforce so they can accelerate performance. In an era of continuous change, successfully transforming your workforce depends on how well companies and their people embrace, navigate and lead change. Change within the organization, and their career. At Lee Hecht Harrison we use our expertise in talent development and transition to deliver tailored solutions that help our clients transform their leaders and workforce so they have the people and culture they need to evolve and grow. We are passionate about making a difference in peoples' careers and building better leaders so our clients can build a strong employer brand.

