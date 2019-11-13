LEE® Introduces REISSUE, a Limited Re-release of Historical Female Denim Originals

It is an homage to Lee®'s 130 year history and the industrious spirit of women who claimed men's workwear for their own

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee® (www.Lee.com), the iconic American apparel brand known for its quintessential workwear and timeless style, introduces REISSUE, a replicated collection of the first-edition Lee garments ever made for women.

(PRNewsfoto/LEE)
Lady Lee® Riders. First Issue: February, 1947. These are the original boyfriend jeans. The fabric and 5-pocket construction were identical to men’s Lee Riders. The difference? A small dart in the yoke to create a fitted waist for the female physique. Offered in Kansas Fade and Rigid, both 100% cotton. Starts at $175
Lee® All Purpose Blue Jean. First Issue: July 1950. Made with Lee’s lightweight jelt denim and a side opening zipper. This was also the very first time Lee referred to its denim as “jeans.” Gamechanger. Fuller and looser than Ladies Lee Riders and made with a smoother hand, its fabrication plus workwear pockets gave this pair a distinctively utilitarian vibe. Offered in Canton Blue and Rigid, both 100% Cotton. Starts at $175
Lee® Frontier Lady. First Issue: June 1952. Capitalizing on the increasing popularity of Western attire with brilliant details: arrow-shaped “Fancy Dart” belt loops, pearl snaps found on cowboy shirts, and a horse-led stagecoach design on its interior woven label. While these details reflected our origins in work & western wear, it also signaled that Lee was truly embracing the women’s market. Offered in Blu-Fast Fade and Rigid, both 100% Cotton. Starts at $175
Lee® Riders Jacket 101J. U.S. Patent Granted: APRIL 1949. A slim, form-fitting denim cowboy jacket with slanted chest pockets (for easy access on horseback), a short-cut waistband for a better fit—that women liked. It was common for women to purchase men’s small or even youth-sized Riders jackets for themselves. The proof? Marilyn Monroe wore a Lee Riders jacket on the set of her 1961 movie “The Misfits.” $300
Created in honor of the denim company's anniversary, the collection resurrects rare and true recreations of garments that were introduced in the late 1940s and early 50s. Lee® worked with longtime partner, Cone Denim® Mills to recreate the raw and washed denim fabrics—even their proprietary lightweight Jelt denim which has a stronger, tighter weave for durable work and western wear. The collection maintains each garment's integrity, replicating authentic thread choices, hardware and the manufacturing processes of the originals. Other than translating vintage size numbers into current day, everything is the same.

"We are excited to reintroduce these beautiful pieces from the archive," said Betty Madden, VP of Global Design, Lee. "These pieces represent a time when Lee took what was made for men and created jeans made specifically for the female body. They were originally designed and worn by what we call the lovely tough girls: the women who were riding horses, working in factories during the war, who were making things happen and looking cool and effortless while doing so. Today's REISSUE is still for those same women - the ones who forge their own path with confidence and grace. The women who don't believe being a tomboy or a girly girl are mutually exclusive - the lovely tough girls who are still making it happen."

Lee® REISSUE will be available exclusively on Lee.com and in-store at their flagship store in November, as well as in select boutiques in Europe and the US. Prices begin at $175

About Lee
Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, is an iconic American denim and casual apparel brand. Lee® 's collections include a uniquely styled range of jeans, pants, shirts, shorts and jackets for men, women, and boys. Founded by H.D. Lee and backed by nearly 130 years of purposeful design and craftsmanship, Lee® 's movement-inspired innovations, versatile styling and superior fit continue to inspire generations of brand loyalists. For more information, please visit www.lee.com.

