LEE® Introduces REISSUE, a Limited Re-release of Historical Female Denim Originals

Created in honor of the denim company's anniversary, the collection resurrects rare and true recreations of garments that were introduced in the late 1940s and early 50s. Lee® worked with longtime partner, Cone Denim® Mills to recreate the raw and washed denim fabrics—even their proprietary lightweight Jelt denim which has a stronger, tighter weave for durable work and western wear. The collection maintains each garment's integrity, replicating authentic thread choices, hardware and the manufacturing processes of the originals. Other than translating vintage size numbers into current day, everything is the same.

"We are excited to reintroduce these beautiful pieces from the archive," said Betty Madden, VP of Global Design, Lee. "These pieces represent a time when Lee took what was made for men and created jeans made specifically for the female body. They were originally designed and worn by what we call the lovely tough girls: the women who were riding horses, working in factories during the war, who were making things happen and looking cool and effortless while doing so. Today's REISSUE is still for those same women - the ones who forge their own path with confidence and grace. The women who don't believe being a tomboy or a girly girl are mutually exclusive - the lovely tough girls who are still making it happen."

Lee® REISSUE will be available exclusively on Lee.com and in-store at their flagship store in November, as well as in select boutiques in Europe and the US. Prices begin at $175

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, is an iconic American denim and casual apparel brand. Lee® 's collections include a uniquely styled range of jeans, pants, shirts, shorts and jackets for men, women, and boys. Founded by H.D. Lee and backed by nearly 130 years of purposeful design and craftsmanship, Lee® 's movement-inspired innovations, versatile styling and superior fit continue to inspire generations of brand loyalists. For more information, please visit www.lee.com.

