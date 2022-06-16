Lee Kum Kee Announces Sriracha Giveaway Amid Summer Sriracha Shortage

Leading Asian Sauce Maker Offers 100 Lucky Fans Opportunity to Win a Free Bottle of Sriracha

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Kum Kee U.S.A., leading maker of authentic Asian sauces and condiments, is offering 100 lucky fans an opportunity to win a free bottle of Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce. Known worldwide among chefs, backyard grillers and at-home cooks as a trusted brand for bold and tasty Asian sauces, Lee Kum Kee wants to help keep sriracha lovers' summer days spicy.

To enter for one of 100 chances to win, registrants must follow @LeeKumKeeUSA on Instagram, comment on the post with three hot pepper emojis and tag at least one friend. The giveaway will go live tomorrow, June 17, at 8 am EDT, and winners will be announced Friday, July 1. The giveaway is open to U.S. residents only.

Sriracha has by far become one of the most beloved condiments, and Lee Kum Kee hopes to make some lucky people very happy during this time.

Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce (MSRP: $4.39) is made with simple ingredients and has no added preservatives. It is also non-GMO and gluten-free certified. The sauce delivers a pleasant garlic kick with a blend of tangy undertones, a hint of sweetness and a fiery aftertaste—this is Asian fusion in a bottle that can easily elevate any meal. It's also vegan and vegetarian friendly. Additionally, the company offers Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Mayo, a creamy sauce with a hint of spiciness that's great for dipping, sandwiches, wraps and more.

With a 133-year heritage, Lee Kum Kee has built a long legacy of authentic flavor and quality. Its restaurant-quality products are available in the international foods aisle at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide.

For more information on Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce, the company's full assortment of Asian sauces and condiments, summer recipes and more, visit www.LKK.com.

About Lee Kum Kee

Established in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has brought Asian flavor worldwide by making it easy for people to enjoy authentic, restaurant-quality Asian tastes and flavors at-home. Lee Kum Kee's offerings include more than 200 authentic options, such as Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo and the convenient Panda Brand Ready Sauces. The company's rich 133-year heritage, coupled with its dedication to Asian food culture, has positioned it as an evolving global market leader and pioneer with a presence in more than 100 countries and five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found at international retailers and specialty stores, or online at www.LKK.com . Check out Lee Kum Kee on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Pinterest.

