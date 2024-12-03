Lee Kum Kee collaborates with Smoke Queen Barbecue to introduce limited-edition Chili Crisp Ribs

Global pioneer of Asian sauces and condiments partners with Food Network 'BBQ Brawl' finalist for festive dish full of Asian-inspired flavors, available in the month of December only

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Lee Kum Kee, pioneering maker and global market leader of authentic Asian sauces and condiments, has teamed up with Chef Winnie Yee, finalist on Food Network's BBQ Brawl (Season 3) and head chef at the award-winning Smoke Queen Barbecue, to introduce a limited-time holiday BBQ dish that's turning heads: Sticky Pork Ribs with Chili Crisp Cranberry Glaze! Featuring a bold fusion of smoky barbecue and Asian-inspired flavor, this limited-edition menu item takes Smoke Queen Barbecue's iconic fall-off-the-bone ribs to new heights with a fiery kick of Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chow Style Chili Crisp Oil and the tangy sweetness of traditional holiday cranberry glaze. While its products are enjoyed and served by professional chefs and home cooks all around the world, the collaboration represents Lee Kum Kee's first partnership with a barbecue-style restaurant, building off other recent successful restaurant collaborations designed to connect with Millennial and Gen Z audiences through branded, restaurant menu creations.

"As the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, Lee Kum Kee recognizes that high-quality ingredients are essential for creating exceptional dishes—whether at home or at your favorite restaurant," comments Elaine Thai, Vice President of Marketing, Lee Kum Kee USA. "Our collaboration with Chef Winnie Yee underscores how Lee Kum Kee makes it simple for anyone to enhance their meals with bold flavors, from BBQ and burgers to tacos and beyond."

Lee Kum Kee x Smoke Queen Barbecue Sticky Pork Ribs with Chili Crisp Cranberry Glaze will be exclusively available beginning this Thursday, December 5, through the remainder of December during Smoke Queen Barbecue's operating hours (Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.). A half rack of these tasty, limited-time ribs ($24) are the ultimate holiday flex for BBQ lovers, passionate foodies and flavor explorers looking to spice up the holiday season with unforgettable flavors.

The Star of the Recipe

Celebrated for her inventive fusion of Asian flavors with classic American dishes, Chef Winnie Yee made her mark in the culinary world as an influential female chef and pitmaster. She explains, "Lee Kum Kee has been a staple in my pantry for decades, so I'm proud to collaborate to create this mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing dish packed with rich and spicy, umami flavor. The star of the recipe is Lee Kum Kee's Chili Crisp Oil—a delicious and versatile sauce made with a blend of chilis, sesame, soy and garlic."

Don't miss out! Visit Smoke Queen Barbecue at 12941 9th Street in Garden Grove, Calif. from December 5 through the remainder of the month to try the limited-edition Sticky Pork Ribs with Chili Crisp Cranberry Glaze.

To learn more about Lee Kum Kee and its products, please visit USA.LKK.com.

About Smoke Queen Barbecue

Smoke Queen Barbecue is Orange County's premier craft barbecue featuring Asian-inspired American barbecue. Visit www.smokequeenbbq.com for online orders or more information.

About Lee Kum Kee

Established in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has grown from a single restaurant in Nanshui, China, into a worldwide company empowering restaurants and millions of home cooks to explore Asian culinary culture. The brand offers include more than two hundred authentic options, such as Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo, Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce and more. The company's dedication to Asian food culture for over a century has fueled its presence in more than 100 countries across five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found at international retailers and specialty stores, or online at USA.LKK.com. Check out Lee Kum Kee on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.

