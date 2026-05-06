Lee Kum Kee Launches #FlavorsofAAPI Partnerships

Elevating Asian American Culinary Stories Through Culture, Craft and

Self-Discovery

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Kum Kee announces the launch of AAPI Heritage Month campaign #FlavorsofAAPI, celebrating the richness of Asian American identity through the power of flavor storytelling.

The #FlavorsofAAPI campaign highlights the personal journeys of AAPI chefs—from self-doubt to self-discovery—showcasing how food serves as a bridge between heritage, culture, and innovation. Through a series of culinary stories and collaborations, Lee Kum Kee brings to life the evolving narrative of Asian American cuisine and its growing influence in today's food culture.

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By partnering with trusted voices such as Los Angeles Times Studios and America's Test Kitchen, the campaign blends cultural storytelling with Asian culinary education, making authentic Asian flavors more accessible while honoring their roots.

As part of its broader community engagement, Lee Kum Kee is also collaborating with Instacart to support AAPI Heritage Month celebrations across its offices in New York, Toronto, and San Francisco. The partnership includes curated AAPI-inspired recipe ideas and product sampling, bringing authentic Asian flavors into everyday workplace moments.

"Flavor is more than taste—it's identity, memory, and connection," said Elaine Thai, Vice President of Marketing, Lee Kum Kee USA. "Through #FlavorsofAAPI, we aim to celebrate the voices and stories that continue to shape Asian American food culture, while empowering more people to cook and experience authentic Asian flavors."

Since 1888, Lee Kum Kee has been dedicated to crafting authentic Asian sauces that bring people together. With #FlavorsofAAPI, the brand continues its commitment to celebrating culture, enabling culinary creativity, and inspiring the next generation of home cooks.

Follow #FlavorsofAAPI across social platforms and explore authentic Asian recipes at USA.LKK.com.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee, established in 1888, is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture. Originating from a single restaurant in Nanshui, China, it has grown into a global brand, empowering restaurants and millions of home cooks to explore Asian flavors and culinary culture. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, the family-owned brand offers over three hundred authentic sauces and condiments, including favorites like Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo, Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Chili Crisp Oil and more. With a rich heritage and commitment to quality, Lee Kum Kee has expanded its presence in more than 100 countries across five continents through international retailers, specialty stores, and online at USA.LKK.com. For more information, follow Lee Kum Kee on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok , Pinterest.

SOURCE Lee Kum Kee USA