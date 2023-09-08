Lee Matheson and Gigi Sohn Elected to Tucows Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global company dedicated to making the internet better, announced that Lee Matheson, a Partner at Edgepoint Wealth Management, and Gigi Sohn, renowned lawyer and consumer advocate, have been elected to its board of directors.

With an impressive track record in the financial industry, Lee Matheson brings substantial, relevant expertise to the Tucows Board. Matheson is a Partner at Edgepoint Wealth Management, one of Tucows' largest shareholders, and has been closely engaged with Tucows as an investor. He is a CFA charterholder with demonstrated business analysis skills and a deep understanding of the technology sector. Matheson's extensive capital market experience and business acumen will make him a valued addition to the Tucows Board of Directors.

Gigi Sohn, a renowned lawyer and consumer advocate, is widely recognized for her contributions to telecommunications, media, and technology law and policy. With her vast experience in the legal field, work as counselor to the FCC Chair from 2013 to 2016, and leadership of telecom and technology policy organizations, she has been instrumental in shaping policies that promote innovation, digital rights, and a free and open Internet. Her deep knowledge and experience as a consumer advocate led President Biden to nominate her for a seat on the FCC in 2021. Sohn's profound knowledge and unwavering commitment to consumer-oriented telecom policy make her an excellent addition to the Tucows Board of Directors

Tucows also announced today that Brad Burnham, co-founder of Union Square Ventures, will be stepping down from its board of directors. Brad has served on Tucows' board of directors since January, 2017, and Tucows extends its gratitude to Mr. Burnham for his help, mentorship and dedicated service as a Board member over the past six years.

Changes to Tucows' board of directors were effective as of September 7, 2023.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

