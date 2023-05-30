Lee Matheson and Gigi Sohn to Stand for Election for Tucows Board of Directors

News provided by

Tucows Inc.

30 May, 2023, 16:10 ET

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX), (TSX: TC) is pleased to announce that Lee Matheson and Gigi Sohn will be standing for election to the Board of Directors. Brad Burnham, co-founder of Union Square Ventures, has decided not to seek reelection. Tucows extends its gratitude to Mr. Burnham for his help, mentorship and dedicated service as a Board member over the past six years.

With an impressive track record in the financial industry, Lee Matheson brings substantial, relevant expertise to the Board nomination. Matheson is a Partner at Edgepoint Wealth Management, one of Tucows' largest shareholders, and has been closely engaged with Tucows as an investor. He is a CFA charterholder with demonstrated business analysis skills and a deep understanding of the technology sector. Matheson's extensive capital market experience and business acumen will make him a valued addition to the Tucows Board of Directors.

Gigi Sohn, a renowned lawyer and consumer advocate, is widely recognized for her contributions to telecommunications, media, and technology law and policy. With her vast experience in the legal field, work as counselor to the FCC Chair from 2013 to 2016, and leadership of telecom and technology policy organizations, she has been instrumental in shaping policies that promote innovation, digital rights, and a free and open Internet. Her deep knowledge and experience as a consumer advocate led President Biden to nominate her for a seat on the FCC in 2021. Sohn's profound knowledge and unwavering commitment to consumer-oriented telecom policy make her an ideal candidate for the Tucows Board of Directors.

Tucows expresses its sincere appreciation to Brad Burnham for his invaluable contributions during his tenure on the Board of Directors. Burnham's extensive experience as a technology executive has been instrumental in helping guide Tucows through significant business milestones.

"We are thrilled to have both Lee Matheson and Gigi Sohn as candidates for our Board of Directors," said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows. "Their diverse backgrounds and expertise align perfectly with our company's vision and commitment to customer experience and capital allocation. We would also like to express our gratitude to Brad Burnham for his remarkable leadership and dedicated service over the last six years."

The election for the Tucows Board of Directors will take place during the upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for September 7, 2023. Shareholders are encouraged to review the candidates' biographies in the upcoming Proxy, and vote in accordance with their investment objectives and long-term interests.

About Tucows
Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of Internet access through communications service technology, domain services and fiber-optic Internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and Internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscriptions; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on the Tucows corporate website (https://tucows.com).

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

Also from this source

Tucows Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2023

Ting completes $239 million asset-backed securitization to support its fiber network expansion in the U.S.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.