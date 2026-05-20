Lee Mendelson Film Productions Announces Legal Actions to Protect Peanuts® Music Legacy

Lawsuits Focus on Beloved Works of Jazz Artist Vince Guaraldi

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc. (LMFP), a family‑owned company based in Burlingame, California, and steward of the Peanuts® television and film music catalog since 1963, today announced a series of legal actions to protect the iconic compositions and arrangements of jazz artist Vince Guaraldi. Four lawsuits were filed by the Law Offices of Marc Jacobson – two in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, one in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, and one in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C.

As the primary producer and creative collaborator with Guaraldi and Peanuts® cartoonist Charles Schulz, together with animator Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson, who passed away in 2019, was instrumental in bringing the world of Charlie Brown to life, accompanied by timeless and enduring soundtracks. Familiar works such as "Linus and Lucy," "Skating," and Guaraldi's celebrated arrangement of "O Tannenbaum" in A Charlie Brown Christmas are not only central to the Peanuts® legacy — they are woven into the fabric of the American entertainment canon.

For more than 60 years, LMFP has safeguarded these and other beloved songs in the Peanuts® catalog along with the television programs that include the classic jazz music. However, the explosive growth of digital platforms has led to a surge in unauthorized commercial use of copyrighted content. The legal actions directed at Buckle‑Down, Inc., Heritage Auctions, GameMill Entertainment, and the U.S. Department of the Interior are intended to halt a pattern of infringement that threatens to diminish and distort the identity of these and other protected works.

"Unauthorized use doesn't just violate the law, it erodes the exclusivity and artistic integrity that make these compositions meaningful to generations of fans," said Marc Jacobson, lead attorney for LMFP. "These legal actions convey that LMFP will no longer tolerate companies using their property without a license, especially in this era of instant digital sharing, and that the rights of creators and the protection of iconic cultural assets must be vigorously enforced. Each of the law firms representing LMFP are among the finest in the country for music copyright related matters."

The lawsuits against apparel accessories manufacturer Buckle-Down Inc. and Heritage Auctions, specializing in collectibles, allege the unauthorized commercial use of copyrighted music in social media advertisements. GameMill, a video game producer which licensed the Peanuts® visual and character rights, is alleged to have created music that mimicked and evoked the classic Peanuts® musical compositions from the Guaraldi catalog without seeking or obtaining a license from LMFP.

The complaint against the Department of the Interior cites the unlicensed use of Guaraldi's arrangement of "O Tannenbaum" in a digital holiday card distributed for weeks across multiple social media platforms. The lawsuit carries with it a message to the broader marketplace: U.S. copyright law applies universally, and even the federal government is not exempt.

The legal strategy stands on the foundational principle that the commercial value of the Guaraldi catalog is intrinsically tied to its exclusivity and proper licensing, and any infringement of that exclusivity will be met with the full force of federal copyright law. By taking this stand, LMFP aims to reinforce a precedent that will help protect not only the Peanuts® music legacy, but all cherished creative content vulnerable to misuse in the modern media landscape. As stewards of that legacy, and those of the artists who helped create these iconic works, LMFP cannot allow for the unauthorized use of their music.

About Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc.:

Lee Mendelson Film Productions (LMFP) is the publisher of the Vince Guaraldi musical catalog associated with Peanuts®. LMFP is also the producer of the classic Peanuts® television specials, including "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," along with the Hollywood animation studio Bill Melendez Productions. LMFP also produced over 50 other network Peanuts® specials, 12 prime time Garfield specials, the 121-program series "Garfield and Friends" and many other film and television animated, documentary and entertainment programs. Founded by the late Lee Mendelson in 1963, Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc., has received 11 Emmy Awards (from 45 nominations) and four Peabody Awards, as well as producing projects that have received Grammy and Academy Award nominations. LMFP is also the record label for many of the Vince Guaraldi soundtrack albums, releasing the iconic music from the genius composer and performer. For more information, please visit www.mendelsonproductions.com.

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Charles Upchurch

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SOURCE Law Offices of Marc Jacobson