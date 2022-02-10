Lee Merritt Enlists Progressive Campaigning Company, Sole Strategies, in Preparation for the Upcoming Primary Election

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Political strategy and campaigning company, Sole Strategies, signs with leading civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, in his race for Democratic Texas Attorney General. Sole Strategies will be leading Merritt's online strategy, helping expand his public reach and impact. He will be running against a number of other democratic candidates from which a winner will be chosen March 1st.

Lee Merritt

Lee Merritt is a nationally renowned civil rights activist and attorney fighting for justice. He's advised on high profile cases that involved the killing of Black people by police, including George Floyd. Currently, he is the lawyer in the case of Ahmaud Arbery's murder, representing Arbery's mother in the trial. "Texas deserves an attorney general that will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens," says Merritt. Originally fueled to run for office because of the attack on voting rights, Merritt aims to uphold civil liberties and make a significant impact on racial injustice.

Sole Strategies, a full-service campaigning organization that focuses on helping progressive candidates committed to real change get elected. Since their conception in fall of 2020, they've represented over 150 candidates and successfully brought all but one to the ballot. Most recently, Sole Strategies worked on the India Walton, Daniel Carlino, and Lauren Rider campaigns.

This new alliance comes late in the race and close to the early election, but Sole Strategies aims to make a big impact in this final push. "We're willing to put everything on the line to make this win a reality for Texas. There will be no sleep between now and March 1st," states Zee Cohen-Sanchez, executive director for Sole Strategies.

Early voting stations open Monday, February 14th, and end February 25th. You can find voting times and other information at texastribune.org . Texans can find their closest polling location by going to votetexas.gov . Keep up with Lee Merritt's race on Twitter @merrittfortexas , or follow Sole Strategies @solestrategies for updates on his race and others.

Marley Lumbard

Otter PR

2076712693

[email protected]

SOURCE Lee Merritt