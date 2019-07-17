Lee Schwemmer joins Zoomph to drive new social media measurement, insights and valuation

"The Zoomph Platform is nimble and mighty, and it can be customized to the demands and challenges of team, brands, and agencies," said Lee. "Based on the needs of our customers, we have the ability to customize and provide easy-to-implement components for optimized exposure and results."

Lee joins Zoomph as it launches all new social measurement and UGC campaign tools, which provides marketers, sponsorship sales, and business intelligence teams with an overview of how their social campaigns with real-time reporting engages with audiences.

"We are experiencing positive momentum with the adoption of our solutions across a wide variety of leading organizations while shaping and advancing the digital future through data you can trust," said Mike Pycha, Zoomph's Chief Revenue Officer. "Lee's proven track record and stellar industry reputation will help us accelerate our new client acquisition strategy."

Zoomph is real time sponsorship and audience analytics platform that enables our customers to better understand their audiences, competitors, and opportunities utilizing social media analytics and social media sponsorship measurement tools. Our clients reside in the verticals of professional and collegiate sports teams & leagues, enterprise brands, and agencies. In addition to garnering better intelligence of their audience through social data, we provide easy-to-use digital tools which assist in the collection, development, organization, and analysis of content/data.

