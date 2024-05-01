LEE SOLIDIFIES PARTNERSHIPS TO MAKE COMMUNITIES MORE EQUITABLE

Organizations share ways diverse partnership will amplify collective impact

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEE (Leadership for Educational Equity) is excited to announce new partnerships and renewed partnership commitments working towards creating more equitable communities. With regional and local focus, LEE and its partners are determined to propel values-driven leaders across the country who will represent every member of their community.

"There are roughly 500,000 elected seats and hundreds of thousands of leadership roles in policy, advocacy and organizing," said Sarah McLean, Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Infrastructure at LEE. "Growing our diverse, values-forward partnership base is essential to changing the face of civic leadership in America."

LEE has long supported its members on their civic leadership journey with the shared goal of making schools and communities a place where everyone can thrive through equity-minded policies and laws. Our members hold over 1,600 senior policy, advocacy, or organizing positions and over 850 members served or are serving in elected office. Now, with 16 partners resulting in over 50,000 members, LEE is committed to expanding impact by inviting more equity-driven leaders and organizations to join us.

New Partners in New York, Arizona, and South Dakota

DREAM , a new partner this year, provides youth with opportunities to play, learn and grow. Their mission is to level the playing field by empowering all children to recognize their potential and realize their dreams. "At DREAM, we believe generational impact is made when you invest in young people for the long term—not only to get them into college, but to support them through college, into their careers, and beyond," said DREAM co-Chief Executive Officer Richard Berlin. "Partnering with LEE helps us provide DREAM alumni, known as Legends, with the resources they need to develop professionally, advocate for themselves and others, and become transformative leaders in their communities."

ALL in Education , another new partner, seeks to build an Arizona where no child is at risk of falling behind, where parents feel valued and supported and most importantly where ALL kids feel loved and honored in their classrooms. "Arizona is at a critical crossroads where strong, values-based leadership is necessary to improve outcomes for all students and families," said Stephanie Parra, ALL In Education Executive Director and LEE Member. "Our partnership with LEE will ensure that our community of values-based leaders are prepared to take on decision-making roles that will improve the lives of families across the state. We are confident that members will benefit greatly from this partnership in expanding their networks and growing as the leaders who our students and families need to close opportunity gaps in the education system."

In South Dakota, LEE announces two new partnerships tied to their deep commitment in the region, especially among the Indigenous population. South Dakota Education Equity Coalition (S-DEEC) is a community-based initiative to support Native students through the creation of schools grounded in the cultural and academic needs of the students it serves. "SDEEC chose to partner with LEE because of the amazing work and LEE ambassadorship of Dr. Nora Antoine, Director of Regional Impact for South Dakota," said SDEEC Executive Director Sarah White. "As a Sicangu matriarch, Nora's fierce advocacy, nurturing spirit and strategic lens has helped many communities in South Dakota to more effectively organize and advocate for our children. We hope our partnership with LEE will expand upon the opportunities that Dr. Antoine has created for SDEEC members to access resources and training to strengthen our impact."

Siċaŋġu Co is working towards Wicozani, or "the good way of life" for the Siċaŋġu Oyate – holistic health, economic self-sufficiency, cultural revitalization, sustainable housing, food sovereignty, climate resilience, and shared, lasting prosperity. "Siċaŋġu Co is committed to supporting Siċaŋġu leadership, period," said Michael Prate, Managing Director of Community Development with Siċaŋġu Co. "We know that investing in our employees at every level, both personally and professionally, is a win-win for them and the company, and ultimately for the community as a whole. We are excited to be able to partner with LEE to bring more support and growth opportunities to our employees and the greater community, all in pursuit of bringing the 7Gen vision to life."

Renewed Partnership Commitments

Public Allies , a partner since 2021, accounts for 984 LEE members who started their journey as a Public Ally and now continue their work by utilizing the support, training, and resources provided by LEE. "In renewing our partnership with LEE, Public Allies reaffirms our commitment to the sustained leadership development of our alumni and the broader impact on the communities we serve," says Jenise Terrell, Public Allies CEO. "LEE has been a powerful partner in our efforts to extend the investment in our leaders while strengthening the capacity of our alumni to collaboratively advocate for more just and equitable communities."

Latinos for Education , a partner since 2022, accounts for 219 LEE members. Latinos for Education is committed to develop, place, and connect essential Latino leaders in the education sector. "Latinos for Education and LEE understand that our partnership is stronger because we have leveraged each other's core capabilities," says Dr. Karen Maldonado, Latinos for Education Chief Program & Innovation Officer. "As we continue to work together, we are grounded in our shared values and trust, and guided by the belief that our partnership is a key strategy to the advancement of Latinos on boards and political spaces—we are equally committed to bringing our work to scale."

