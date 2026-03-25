Leeann Chin Donates Nearly 12,000 Pounds of Food to Second Harvest Heartland

MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeann Chin proudly partnered with Second Harvest Heartland food bank to donate nearly 12,000 pounds of lo mein noodles to help support families facing food insecurity across Minnesota. The contribution, totaling 396 cases of product, reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to reducing food waste and giving back to the communities it serves.

Members of the Leeann Chin team present donated noodles as part of the brand’s partnership with Second Harvest Heartland.

"Minnesota is home for Leeann Chin, so being able to give back in a meaningful way is incredibly important to us," said Liz Grzechowiak, Executive Vice President of Operations at Leeann Chin. "We're grateful for the chance to support local families alongside Second Harvest Heartland."

In addition to the donation, Leeann Chin team members volunteered onsite at the Northeast Minneapolis food bank to help pack and distribute meals. Through initiatives like this, Leeann Chin continues to live its mission of serving great food while making a meaningful impact beyond restaurant walls.

About Leeann Chin:

Founded in Minnesota in 1980, Leeann Chin is a leading Midwest quick-casual Asian restaurant brand known for its iconic Cream Cheese Puffs, authentic Chinese-American flavors, and commitment to quality, innovation, and community.

SOURCE Leeann Chin, Inc.