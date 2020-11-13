Leech Tishman Expands Hospitality, Restaurant, and Bar Industry COVID-19 Resource Center; Informative Webinar Scheduled for November 19, 2020

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC. (Leech Tishman) is pleased to announce an expansion of the firm's Hospitality, Restaurant, and Bar Industry Resource Center for COVID-19 legal services. As part of this expansion, Leech Tishman, together with Caputo Law Office, will host a one-hour webinar on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST for members of the hospitality, bar and restaurant industry. This webinar, entitled, "Carry-Out & Carry-On: A Guide to Navigating Regulations & Opportunities for the Hospitality, Restaurant and Bar Industry," will examine topics including orders and guidance for the industry, available legislative channels to address/reform orders, enforcement actions and what to do if your business is facing them, available grants and other financial resources/opportunities, COVID-19-related employment issues, and insurance considerations amidst COVID-19. Registration is available here.

From outright closures to severe restrictions on occupancy levels, to constantly changing health and safety regulations, owners and operators of restaurants and bars across the country, and around the world, have had to drastically alter the way they do business. Leech Tishman's Hospitality, Restaurant, and Bar Industry Resource Center offers the industry regularly updated information and tools to navigate complex state and local mandates and other pandemic-related legal issues. Leech Tishman's new Resource Center seeks to assist companies across this industry to address financial losses, get back to business, and protect the health and safety of their customers and employees. The overall purpose of the Resource Center is to provide background, context, insight, and advice for those in the industry as they wade through the business challenges this pandemic has created.

Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl is a full-service law firm dedicated to assisting individuals, businesses, and institutions. Leech Tishman offers legal services in alternative dispute resolution, aviation & aerospace, bankruptcy & creditors' rights, cannabis, construction, corporate, data privacy & cybersecurity, employee benefits, employment, energy, environmental, estates & trusts, family law, government relations, immigration, insurance coverage, intellectual property, international legal matters, litigation, real estate, and taxation. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Leech Tishman also has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Sarasota and Wilmington, DE.

