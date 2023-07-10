Leech Tishman Litigation Partner John J. Jacko, III Honored by the Burton Foundation with Law360 Distinguished Legal Writing Award

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leech Tishman is pleased to announce that Litigation Partner, John J. Jacko, III, was recently presented with a 2023 "Law360 Distinguished Legal Writing Award" at the Burton Awards Gala, held at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. on June 12, 2023. Jacko received the award for his article, "The Doctrine of Implied Honesty in Contract: Is Neither a Slippery Slope nor a "New Vista" of Contract Nullification That Should Concern Businesses or Franchisors," which was published in 8 Emory Corp. Governance & Accountability Rev. 31 (2021). Articles were selected for their clarity, cogency, and persuasiveness. Several former and current Supreme Court justices attended the gala including Justice Stephen Beyer and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who attended via video.

John J. Jacko, III

The Burton Awards is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit program run in association with the Library of Congress, presented by lead sponsor Law360, and co-sponsored by the American Bar Association. The winners of the Law360 Distinguished Legal Writing Award were chosen from the nominations submitted by the nation's top 1,000 largest law firms. William Burton, Founder and Chair of the awards program, said, "The winners are truly exemplary, technically skilled, and effective writers. The authors have set a new and even higher standard of excellence." Jacko's article was one of only 25 articles chosen for this honor.

The Academic Board, which reviewed articles published within the past year, was led by Virginia Wise, Chair, formerly of Harvard Law School; Kristen K. Tiscione, Georgetown Law Center; Lindsay Sturges Saffouri, UC Berkeley School of Law, William C. Burton, Founder and Chair of the event; and William Ryan, former member of the Department of Homeland Security and Chair of the White House Plain Language Committee.

Jacko is a Partner in Leech Tishman's Philadelphia, PA and Cherry Hill, NJ offices, and is a member of the Litigation and Employment & Labor Practice Groups. He is licensed to practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Tennessee. Jacko represents clients in the areas of business and commercial litigation, banking and creditor's rights law, and consultant negligence.

"We are thrilled to see John recognized by the Burton Foundation for his outstanding legal writing skills," stated Pete A. Fuscaldo, managing partner of Leech Tishman. "During his time with Leech Tishman, John has proven to be an outstanding litigator and top communicator; it is exciting to see him honored alongside some of the best writers in the legal profession."

To read the article, click here.

To learn more about Leech Tishman, click here.

Media Contact:

Jessica Ames

412-261-1600

[email protected]

SOURCE Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl LLC