Leech Tishman to Host Webinar on OSHA's Just Published Emergency Temporary Standard

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Biden Administration announced that OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) on COVID-19 vaccination and testing, applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees, will take effect November 5, 2021. All ETS requirements except testing must be met by December 5, 2021. The testing requirements must be complied with by January 4, 2022.

Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC. (Leech Tishman) will be hosting a webinar on Friday, November 5, 2021 to discuss the newly-released ETS and what steps employers should take to effectively prepare for the new rule. National Employment & Labor Chair, Philip A. Toomey, along with employment attorney Leah K. Sell will be presenting a complimentary 1-hour briefing regarding what this means for covered employers.

Interested employers should register here.

