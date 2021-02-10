Leech Tishman Welcomes Prominent Employee Benefits Attorney Bruce J. McNeil

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, Inc. (Leech Tishman) is pleased to announce the addition of a new attorney to the firm, Bruce J. McNeil. McNeil is a Fellow of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel and is considered one of the country's foremost authorities on executive and deferred compensation.

Bruce J. McNeil

McNeil joins the firm as a Partner in the Employment & Labor Practice Group. Currently residing in Seattle, WA, McNeil will be working primarily out of Leech Tishman's Los Angeles, CA and Pittsburgh, PA offices, where he will focus his practice on employee benefits matters including tax-qualified plans, executive and nonqualified deferred compensation plans, and the tax aspects of equity, phantom equity and employee benefits litigation.

McNeil advises clients on tax-qualified retirement plans, including 401(k) plans, 403(b) and 457 plans, nonqualified deferred compensation arrangements, equity arrangements, split-dollar life insurance arrangements, COLI, and other forms of executive compensation. He counsels clients on all aspects of tax-qualified and executive and nonqualified deferred compensation plans and arrangements for taxable and tax-exempt employers, employee benefit issues in mergers and acquisitions, fiduciary responsibility and prohibited transaction issues.

McNeil has practiced before the IRS, the Department of Labor and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation in examinations, correction programs, and ruling requests. He has served as an expert in federal hearings and investigations, including testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, the U.S. Department of Labor ERISA Advisory Council, and the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

McNeil serves on the Board of Directors of both the Plan Sponsor Council of America and the Western Pension & Benefit Council. He is the Editor-in-Chief of both the Journal of Pension Planning & Compliance and the Journal of Deferred Compensation: Nonqualified Plans and Executive Compensation, published by Wolters Kluwer. He has authored more than 40 books on employee benefit matters, including nonqualified deferred compensation plans published by Thomson Reuters, and more than 100 articles on related topics.

"Bruce is a nationally renowned expert in the field of employee benefits," said Philip A. Toomey, Leech Tishman's Employment & Labor Chair. "In a time when many of our clients are anticipating an increase in their overall tax liability, employee benefits and deferred compensation issues remain top of mind. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to bring Bruce's depth of experience in this field to our clients."

