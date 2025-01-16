Leeds Equity Partners Acquires Learnosity

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity") announced today that it has acquired Learnosity Holdings Ltd. ("Learnosity" or the "Company"), the global leader in assessment software solutions. The acquisition builds upon Leeds Equity's deep domain expertise and over three-decade investment track record in education software and corporate training solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Learnosity is the leading provider of digital assessment authoring, delivery, analytics, and accessibility solutions to learning organizations in K-12, higher education, corporate learning and development, government, and professional certification and licensure end markets. The Company's software affords clients the capabilities to build assessment content, administer assessments at scale, embed assessment development technology in learning management systems and related-software, and create purpose-built assessment modules in educational curriculum and training content platforms. Learnosity also offers a suite of AI-enabled authoring, grading, and compliance solutions that drive client assessment development and workflow efficiencies.

"We are proud to partner with Gavin and the Learnosity team to continue the Company's mission of advancing education and learning with best-in-class technology," said Scott VanHoy, Partner at Leeds Equity. "Learnosity's assessment solutions support learner achievement and development by providing tools that enhance educational experiences. We are incredibly excited to work in concert with the Learnosity team to help further drive learning outcomes."

"We founded Learnosity with the belief that education is the single most important investment that we can make in our futures," said Gavin Cooney, CEO and Co-Founder of Learnosity. "This ethos remains core to the work that we do, and we have found a like-minded and world-class partner in Leeds Equity. Their experience and track record of successfully building education and vertical application software businesses will be pivotal in continuing to steward our clients' education, technology and certification needs and powering the Company's next stage of growth."

"The digital assessment landscape is rapidly evolving to address new and diverse learning, skills measurement, and accessibility needs," said David Neverson, Managing Director at Leeds Equity. "Learnosity's leading assessment technology enables organizations to meet the demands of modern education and training, providing learners with improved instruction and access. We look forward to partnering with Gavin and his and team and helping them advance their clients' digital assessment capabilities."

Latham & Watkins LLP and Arthur Cox LLP served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners. Raymond James acted as financial advisor to Learnosity, with Wallace Corporate Counsel LLP and Cooley LLP providing legal counsel.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information and data management services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $6 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see https://www.leedsequity.com/.

About Learnosity:

Previously backed by Battery Ventures, Learnosity is the global leader in assessment solutions. Serving over 670 customers and more than 40 million learners, its mission is to advance education and learning worldwide with best-in-class technology. Learnosity's APIs and AI solutions make it easy for modern learning platforms to quickly launch fully featured products, scale on demand, and always meet fast-evolving market needs. Powered by Learnosity and trusted by the largest organizations in the world, Questionmark is a secure digital assessment platform purpose-built for proctored exams, certification programs, and corporate learning. For more information on Learnosity, visit https://learnosity.com/.

