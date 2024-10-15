Leeds Equity Partners Acquires OffSec

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity") announced today that it has acquired OffSec (the "Company"), the leading provider of continuous cybersecurity workforce development training and professional education for cybersecurity practitioners from Spectrum Equity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OffSec has been setting the standard in cybersecurity training for over 15 years, offering practical, hands-on skills development through a proprietary learning platform that includes thousands of hours of content, more than 4,000 labs, and 12 industry-standard certifications. The Company's certifications are globally recognized by employers and cybersecurity practitioners for their rigor and relevance for the most critical cybersecurity roles.

The acquisition of OffSec builds upon Leeds Equity's deep experience and investment track record in vertical training and professional development, as well as IT certifications and cybersecurity data and technology solutions.

"The cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving, and our investment in OffSec reflects our belief that the future of cybersecurity protection depends on ongoing, practical education and preparedness within the workforce. We are proud to partner with the OffSec team as it equips individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats," said Jacques Galante, Partner of Leeds Equity.

"Leeds Equity has a longstanding track record of successfully partnering with providers of specialized training and education, including strong domain expertise within the cybersecurity sector," said Ning Wang, Chief Executive Officer of OffSec. "We are thrilled to have them as our partner during this next phase of growth as we continue to expand our enterprise customer relationships and invest in new content, technology, and education solutions for our global community of learners and practitioners."

"The talent shortage and widening skills gap within cybersecurity are among the most pressing issues facing global enterprises," said Kevin Malone, Managing Director of Leeds Equity. "We are excited to partner with Ning and the entire OffSec team as they address these urgent challenges, enabling professionals and enterprises to safeguard critical systems."

Reed Smith served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners and J.P. Morgan served as financial advisor to OffSec.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/ .

About OffSec:

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners empowering individuals and organizations to build cyber resilience and combat cyber threats. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the information security talent gap by training teams on today's most critical skills. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit https://www.offsec.com/ .

