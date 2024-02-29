Leeds Equity Partners Acquires TouchMath

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity") announced today that it has acquired TouchMath (the "Company"), a mission-driven organization focused on serving students with learning disabilities and those struggling with math concepts. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TouchMath provides high-quality, research-based math instructional materials primarily for pre-kindergarten through 8th grade students, promoting concept mastery, fluency, and confidence through a multisensory curriculum. The Company's offerings include best-in-class instructional materials, digital programs, professional development services, and a comprehensive dyscalculia screener.

The acquisition of TouchMath builds upon Leeds Equity's deep experience in and commitment to preK - 12 curriculum and its decades of immersion in the Knowledge Industries, including the education sector. TouchMath represents the tenth platform investment for Leeds Equity VII, L.P.

"Math proficiency is a critical skill in today's knowledge-based economy, but numerical literacy is also a basic life skill," said Scott VanHoy, Partner at Leeds Equity. "We are excited to partner with Sean and the TouchMath team to support the Company's mission of helping all students develop the foundational math skills that they need and to which they are entitled."

"Leeds Equity has a deep track record of success in supporting curriculum providers across the preK – 12 landscape as they drive innovation and growth," said Sean Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer of TouchMath. "Our team is thrilled to partner with Leeds as we work to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity to excel in mathematics."

"Math scores in the United States illustrate a systemic learning problem as well as the persistent impact of COVID-related learning loss," said Eric Geveda, Managing Director of Leeds Equity. "We are dedicated to providing resources and support to innovators in this field and are so pleased to partner with the entire TouchMath team to continue fostering excellence in mathematics and preparing students for the challenges of a rapidly changing world."

Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners. Macquarie Capital served as financial advisor to TouchMath.

About Leeds Equity Partners :

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

About TouchMath :

TouchMath is a leading provider of multisensory math programs designed to help students of all abilities understand and master mathematics. Through its innovative approach to math education, TouchMath empowers educators and learners with research-based strategies that enhance comprehension, fluency, and confidence in math. Founded in 1975, TouchMath has become a trusted resource for educators worldwide, offering a comprehensive suite of instructional materials, professional development services, and digital resources. For additional information on TouchMath, see https://touchmath.com/.

