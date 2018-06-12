Leeds Equity Partners Closes its Sixth Investment Fund with Commitments in Excess of $750 Million Target

Leeds Equity, based in New York, is focused exclusively on private equity investing within the Knowledge Industries: education, training, information services, and software. The Firm, which was founded in 1993, leverages its sector expertise, in partnership with management, to build innovative companies addressing high stakes challenges and delivering measurable, best-in-class outcomes.

The Firm has already completed five investments in the Fund, which is approximately 40% committed. Leeds VI portfolio companies include: Dalton Education, Endeavor Schools, Exterro, Fusion Education, and Simplify Compliance.

"We are grateful not only for the capital commitments of our investors, but also for the engagement they exhibit, which we value enormously," said Jeffrey T. Leeds, President of Leeds Equity. "The successful fundraise for Leeds VI is a result of the commitment the Firm maintains to investing in and with the highest quality companies and management teams, and deploying all of our resources, particularly our team's experience, expertise and active support, to help build value."

Tim Shriver, Chairman of the Board of Advisors of Leeds Equity Partners, said: "Leeds Equity is committed to driving innovation within the Knowledge Industries and thus greater access to and success in the workplace, and in life. This relentless focus on producing learning outcomes that can change lives is not only fully consistent with producing strong financial returns, but is also key to creating great, sustainable businesses that are worthy of success in the marketplace."

Debevoise acted as legal counsel and FocusPoint and Bridgehaven acted as advisors and placement agents to Leeds Equity Partners.

