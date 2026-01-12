Leeds Equity Partners Continues Expansion of Team Amid Firm Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity"), the New York-based private equity firm, today announced the promotions of Olivia Caccia and William Teplitz to Vice President, and the appointment of Danielle Klimchak as Chief Administrative Officer. Additionally, the Firm welcomed Katie Kondry to its investment team as a Senior Associate.

"Building a world-class team is essential to delivering differentiated performance, and developing exceptional talent has always been a core priority of Leeds Equity," said Jacques Galante, Partner of Leeds Equity. "We are excited to congratulate both Olivia and Will on their well-earned promotions to Vice President as well as Danielle on her new leadership role. In addition, we are pleased to welcome Katie to our growing investment team."

Olivia joined Leeds Equity in 2021 as an Associate. Prior to joining Leeds Equity, she worked at Raymond James as an Analyst in the Technology & Services group. Olivia graduated from Northeastern University.

Will joined Leeds Equity in 2021 as an Associate. Prior to joining Leeds, he worked at Canaccord Genuity as an Analyst in the Technology group. Will graduated from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Danielle joined Leeds Equity in 2017 to support the firm's investor relations and business development functions. Prior to joining Leeds Equity, Danielle worked in the Financial Services Group at Knowledgent, a leading provider of data and digital intelligence.

Katie joins Leeds Equity with over seven years of private equity and investment banking experience, most recently as an Associate at Vista Equity Partners. Prior to Vista Equity Partners, Katie was an Assistant Vice President at BMO. Katie graduated from DePauw University and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information and data management services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $7 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/

