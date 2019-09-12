Leeds Equity Partners Hires Elizabeth Chou

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners, LLC ("Leeds Equity"), the New York-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the Knowledge Industries, announced today that Elizabeth Chou has joined the firm to support the firm's innovation and growth initiatives.

"On behalf of the entire firm, I am so pleased to welcome Elizabeth to Leeds Equity," said Jeffrey Leeds. "Elizabeth joins our partner Susan Cates in this all-important area of ensuring that we remain forward looking and well positioned to maintain leadership within the Knowledge Industries."

For the past sixteen years Chou has invested across the capital structure from equity to senior and mezzanine debt. She has spent nearly a decade investing in early- and growth-stage education companies in K12, higher education and workforce development.

"Elizabeth's experience working closely with teams to deliver outstanding financial returns and educational impact fits perfectly with the Leeds philosophy and approach." said Susan Cates, Partner at Leeds Equity. "I look forward to working with her as we build new paths to support growth opportunities for companies across the spectrum of education to employment."

Most recently Chou was a General Partner at New Markets Venture Partners, a leading impact venture capital firm that invests in and actively assists early and growth-stage education and workforce technology companies. She led several investments for the firm and served on a number of portfolio company boards in connection with New Market's investments.

Before joining New Markets, Chou was a Senior Associate at The Gladstone Companies, a family of investment funds that provide financing to the lower middle market, where she focused on control equity and mezzanine debt investments. Chou began her career at M&T Bank, where she was an Account Executive working within the Commercial & Industrial Group that made senior secured debt investments in middle market companies.

Chou is a graduate with honors of Mount Holyoke College, and she received her MBA at Columbia University.

Chou joins the newly launched team led by Susan Cates to identify and implement strategic growth opportunities for Leeds portfolio companies, the firm and its affiliates.

"I'm delighted to join Leeds Equity and work alongside Susan and the entire Leeds team. Leeds is a pioneer within the investment community in recognizing the importance of the Knowledge Industries," said Chou. "The firm has always focused on broadening the reach of education and has materialized relentless focus on both financial returns and social impact. I look forward to the work ahead and advancing this strategy to develop new and better ways to scale learning."

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners, LLC, is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages $1.7 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/

For More Information:

Jeffrey T. Leeds

Tel. 212‐835‐2000

Fax: 212‐835‐2020

www.leedsequity.com

SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners