Leeds Illuminate Announces Hiring of Laura Pinnie Joye

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Illuminate Advisors LP ("Leeds Illuminate"), the New York and North Carolina-based private equity firm focused on growth equity investments in the Education and Workforce Development sectors, announced today that Laura Pinnie Joye has joined the firm as a Managing Director on its investment team.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Laura to our Leeds Illuminate team. She has built a reputation as a thoughtful partner and outstanding investor through her years as a fund and direct investor in the education and workforce development sectors at ZOMA Capital. Laura's extensive expertise, broad relationships across the sector, and commitment to impact will meaningfully contribute to our team, and to positive outcomes for our companies and investors." said Elizabeth Chou, Partner of Leeds Illuminate.

Ms. Pinnie Joye joins Leeds Illuminate with 13 years of investing experience, predominantly focused on the future of Education and Work. Most recently, Ms. Pinnie Joye was a Director at ZOMA Capital where she focused on investing in a broad range of market-based sustainable solutions towards addressing environmental and social problems. Prior to ZOMA, Ms. Pinnie Joye began her career at J.P. Morgan in both credit and sustainable finance roles.

Ms. Pinnie Joye graduated from Wake Forest University with a B.S. in Business and Enterprise Management. She is a member of the Board of Trustees at the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

About Leeds Illuminate:

Leeds Illuminate is a growth equity investor dedicated to partnering with exceptional high growth companies in the education, workforce development, and workforce access sectors. Leeds Illuminate is a sister fund to Leeds Equity Partners, which was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $5 billion in capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries.

For additional information on Leeds Illuminate, visit www.leedsilluminate.com.

