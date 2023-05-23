LeedsSource Unveils Free Salesforce Permissions Tool to Simplify Visibility and Enhance Audit Readiness

Permatrix is Available on the Salesforce AppExchange

NORWOOD, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeedsSource , a Salesforce consulting firm that specializes in solving business problems with technical solutions, has released the Permatrix app - a free user management solution that uncomplicates permissions in Salesforce. The Permissions visibility tool is available on the Salesforce AppExchange .

Permatrix provides detailed visibility into all permission assignments across every Profile, Permission Set, and Permission Set Group. Designed to help with compliance and security, the app allows you to see how each permission is provisioned, what it is, who has access, and where it comes from. A long overdue alternative viewpoint into Salesforce user permissioning, Permatrix provides easy access and insight into each user's full scope of permissions, all on a single consolidated screen. As a free user management solution, Permatrix significantly reduces the level of effort needed to effectively structure, manage and analyze permissions in Salesforce.

"As Salesforce encourages admins to move towards Permission Sets, having the ability to visualize who has what in your business environment has become critical for organizations," said Ari Leeds, CEO and Founder of LeedsSource. "Permissions can be labor intensive to organize, manage and analyze, which is why Permatrix was designed to reduce the level of effort it takes to do all of the above. We strive to be forward-looking and align with the Salesforce roadmap so that Permatrix will continue to guide users through the process of structuring permissions according to best practices."

The Permatrix app allows businesses to focus on the bottomline by improving employee productivity, reducing financial risk associated with internal data leaks, and minimizing business risk by safeguarding customer data. Companies from small and medium businesses to enterprises utilize Permatrix, and span across industries from financial services and healthcare to higher education and professional services.

"We were looking for a solution that met a very specific business need," said Satheesh Sekaran, Associate Consultant at TCS. "After working with LeedsSource for just a couple of hours, they quickly recognized and understood our business problem and created a feature within Permatrix that not only was intuitive and provided a consolidated view but was tailored to our exact need. LeedsSource helped us when we were in a crunch not just once but twice, and both times their team and Permatrix delivered far past our expectations."

LeedsSource is a Salesforce consulting firm, passionate about solving business problems with technical solutions. LeedsSource offers a variety of services, tailored to each client's specific needs. Supporting clients both small and large, working across a variety of sectors, LeedsSource helps optimize revenue and operation processes by automating manual processes, efficiently aggregating data, and building effective tools that save clients time and money. Founded in 2019, the LeedsSource team is comprised of 100% Salesforce certified consultants who are experts in Salesforce Consulting, Architecture and Development, System Integration, and Product Development. For more information about LeedsSource, visit https://www.leedssource.com/ .

