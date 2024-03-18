LEEF is buzzing with newness as they launch Well-Kept CBD infused honey

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEEF Brands, Inc. ("LEEF" or the "Company") (CSE: LEEF, OTC: LEEEF), a premier vertical cannabis operator, today announced the launch of Well-Kept CBD Infused Honey. Well-Kept CBD Infused Honey, marks a significant step in their mission to not only provide innovative wellness solutions but also contribute to environmental conservation. With plans to utilize a portion of their expansive ranch in Cuyama, CA for bee farming, LEEF aims to address the critical issue of declining honeybee populations while offering a unique product to their clientele.

"We look forward to further diversifying revenue streams and supporting sustainability efforts as we continue to build-out our 2,000 acre ranch. One of the ideas we are excited about is producing our own local honey through a large bee farm and selling this infused honey through our wellness client base we have been growing since the inception of LEEF Wellness and Paleo Paw brands. By integrating bee farming into our operations, LEEF will create a safe haven for bees amidst widespread pesticide use and GMO crops," stated Micah Anderson, CEO LEEF Brands.

The significance of bees in maintaining a healthy ecosystem cannot be overstated, and LEEF recognizes their integral role. By cultivating honeybees organically and relocating them to their new ranch, the company is not only supporting the bee population but also underscores the importance of environmental stewardship.

"The introduction of Well-Kept CBD Infused Honey represents more than just a product launch for LEEF. It symbolizes a broader movement towards environmental restoration and healthier lifestyle choices. The natural sweetness of honey is a healthier alternative to processed sugars and aligns with the company's ethos of promoting wellness and sustainability," stated Emily Heitman, CRO LEEF Brands.

Overall, LEEF's initiative demonstrates a holistic approach to business, intertwining innovation, environmental consciousness, and consumer well-being. As they embark on this new venture, LEEF sets a precedent for companies seeking to make a positive impact on both health and the planet.

LEEF Brands Inc. stands out as a premier cannabis extraction and manufacturing company based in California, renowned for its extensive vertical integration and status as one of the state's most advanced operators. Leveraging a robust supply chain, state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques, and a diverse bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF serves as the backbone for numerous prominent brands in California, alongside their national CBD product line. This line is centered on licensing, developing, and consciously introducing effective health and wellness lifestyle products to the market.

At the core of LEEF's philosophy lies a firm belief in the transformative potential of botanically derived extractions in enhancing people's lives. Drawing on decades of experience in organic soil-based farming, coupled with the state's most sophisticated manufacturing facility, LEEF is poised to lead the charge in the biodiscovery of plant-based wellness solutions. The company's commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in its high-performance product line, which enjoys widespread availability in retail stores nationwide, the Professional Spa channel, and online platforms.

Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, LEEF continues to redefine standards in the cannabis and wellness industries, demonstrating how the fusion of nature, science, and conscientious business practices can pave the way for a healthier, more balanced future.

