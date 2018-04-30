LEEKICO Helps Blockchain Network Connectivity Project NKN to Close Successful Crowdfunding

SYDNEY, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LEEKICO, a one-stop-service ICO platform, successfully supported NKN, a project aiming to rebuild the Internet that will be truly open, decentralized, dynamic, safe, shared and owned by the community, to complete its highly anticipated token sale on April 19, 2018. With LEEKICO's support, NKN collected a total of ETH 24,100.

NKN LEEKICO banner

NKN's early bird sale, which was only opened to participants who were previously whitelisted for the project, started on April 2 and was completed on April 8. The main ICO took place on April 19 and collected 70 percent of the hard cap in the first three minutes, with the cap reached shortly after.

LEEKICO supported NKN in both stages of the ICO, managing the KYC (Know Your Customer) whitelisting during the first stage and the crowdfunding during the second. Thanks to LEEKICO's service and marketing support, the project managed to reach 2,000 participants and generate over 9,000 new sign-ups to LEEKICO's platform and deliver over 15,000 visitors per second to the project's website at its peak.

NKN (New Kind of Network) is a new generation of highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. NKN addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity by a novel and useful Proof of Work.

NKN focuses on decentralizing network resources, similar to how Bitcoin and Ethereum decentralize computing power as well as how IPFS and Filecoin decentralize storage. Together, they form the three pillars of the Internet infrastructure for next-generation blockchain systems. NKN ultimately makes the network more decentralized, efficient, equalized, robust and secure, thus enabling a healthier, safer and more open Internet.

"NKN intends to revolutionize the entire network technology and business. We want to be the Uber or Airbnb of the trillion-dollar communication service business, but without a central entity," said Yanbo Li, founder and core developer of NKN. "We aspire to free the bits and build the internet we always wanted, and we could not have found a better partner than LEEKICO to help us run the token sale while we focus on developing our vision."

NKN is an open source community-driven blockchain project, where the team members join on a voluntary basis. The project is spearheaded by experienced blockchain, network and computing specialists including Yanbo Li, previously co-founder of Onchain, and eminent advisors such as Whitfield Diffie, winner of the 2015 Turing Award.

The LEEKICO platform allows project teams to focus on developing their solution and technology by taking care of the ICO process. LEEKICO applies strict KYC (Know-Your-Customer) and region restriction policies and works with compliance agencies on top of its rigorous due diligence process to ensure a successful token sale. The LEEKICO team thoroughly reviews each project team, solution and plans before giving them access to its friendly customer support team, marketing and promotional resources, as well as its network of over 30,000 users in 40 countries.

LEEKICO is extremely experienced in managing both private sales and crowdfunding and has successfully supported a number of projects including IPFS, Singularitynet, Qash, INS and Cybermiles before NKN.

About LEEKICO

LEEKICO shares the belief of asset decentralization and commits to promoting the wave of global cryptocurrency start-up companies. LEEKICO aims to build an initial coin offering platform with ensured security, integrity, fairness and transparency for both start-up companies and investors. LEEKICO provides cryptocurrency and blockchain start-up companies with crowdfunding services and provides investors with comprehensive cryptocurrency consulting services, pre-ICO and post-ICO management service. Both start-up companies who are planning to go through an ICO process and investors who are involved in ICO projects will enjoy the best experience with LEEKICO's one-stop service provided by the LEEKICO platform.

http://leekico.com

About NKN

NKN (New Kind of Network) is a new generation of highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. NKN addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity by a novel and useful Proof of Work. The NKN Foundation is registered in Singapore.

https://www.nkn.org

Influence Matters Public Relations

Simon, simon@inmatt.com

Related Links

Website

Telegram

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leekico-helps-blockchain-network-connectivity-project-nkn-to-close-successful-crowdfunding-300639206.html

SOURCE LEEKICO