Leen Celebrates SOC 2 Compliance

Rigorous audit validates Leen as a trusted developer tool, which is crucial for engineering teams and highly regulated industries.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leen , a leader in providing unified API and data fabric for security, is excited to announce that they've achieved SOC 2 compliance! This is a big win for Leen and a testament to their commitment to keeping customer data safe and secure. Conducted by Scytale , a compliance automation platform, the audit confirms Leen's commitment to high standards and continuous improvement, ensuring data security, availability, and integrity.

SOC 2 compliance is a rigorous standard set by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). It focuses on five key areas: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to achieve SOC 2 compliance, and we're so proud of this accomplishment," said Kabir Mathur, CEO & Co-founder at Leen. "Compliance and security are integral to our culture, mission, and the trust our customers place in us. This achievement is not just a milestone – it's a stepping stone toward higher trust and better service to its customers."

Scytale's CEO, Merian Galis, also shared, "We're thrilled to have partnered with Leen on their SOC 2 compliance. At Scytale, we simplify compliance, and we're proud to have helped Leen achieve high standards of data security and trust."

Today, data security is more important than ever for customers. As a security company, Leen prioritizes compliance and security in all aspects of its operations. The company is committed to prioritizing data security and exploring ways to enhance its processes even further.

Leen extends its gratitude to its clients and partners for their trust and support. This achievement would not have been possible without their confidence in the company. Leen is eager to continue this journey and reach new heights in data security and service excellence.

Leen is a Unified API and data fabric for security. Leen builds connectors to dozens of security tools including SentinelOne, Crowdstrike, Palo Alto Firewall, Tenable, Qualys, Snyk, Wiz, and many more. We normalize and correlate data across these disparate products and make it available via our API. We help engineering-forward security teams build internal tooling to enable use cases across reporting, detection & response, vulnerability prioritization, and more.

