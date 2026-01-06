Leen Kawas Welcomes Life Sciences Executive Laurie Heilmann to Propel Bio Partners as Venture Partner to Strengthen Strategic Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel Bio Partners announced the appointment of healthcare technology veteran Laurie Heilmann as Venture Partner, bringing more than three decades of commercialization and operational expertise to support the firm's investment strategy and portfolio companies from early development through successful exits.

Heilmann brings a unique combination of startup agility and scale-up execution across diagnostics, drug development, and medical devices. Her track record includes leading Crown Bioscience through a successful exit to JSR Life Sciences, as well as serving as Board Director and executive for multiple life science companies.

"It's very rare to find someone whose experience spans startup innovation as well as late-stage scale-up and launch," said Leen Kawas, Managing General Partner of Propel Bio Partners. "Laurie brings that comprehensive skillset — she knows how to take a company from concept to commercial success. Her leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate technologies that improve human health."

The appointment underscores Propel Bio's commitment to providing its portfolio companies with hands-on, operational support that extends beyond financial investment. In her new role, Heilmann will help guide portfolio companies in commercial strategy, market expansion, and strategic partnerships, leveraging her extensive global network across the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Heilmann's global experience spans Asia, Europe, and North America. She has led multiple exits, successful IPOs and is recognized for her leadership in building diverse teams and mentoring emerging entrepreneurs.

"I am honored to join Propel Bio Partners and to work alongside a team deeply committed to advancing transformative health innovation across the vast spectrum in life sciences. I look forward to supporting visionary entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the path from concept to commercialization and accelerating technology solutions that will meaningfully improve lives," said Laurie Heilmann.

About Propel Bio Partners

Propel Bio Partners is a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm focused on healthcare and life sciences investments. Co-founded in 2022 by Dr. Leen Kawas and Richard Kayne, the firm combines financial investment with strategic operational support to empower entrepreneurs developing breakthrough health innovations. Propel Bio Partners emphasizes patient-centric progress and supports technologies that improve human health, with a focus on underserved populations and diverse leadership teams.

