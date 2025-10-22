Leena AI Unveils 'Studio' for Designing Enterprise-Ready AI Colleagues

Build, test, and deploy fully autonomous, voice-enabled AI Colleagues in less than two weeks

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leena AI , the company pioneering agentic AI Colleagues for the enterprise, today announced the launch of its AI Colleague Studio, a first-of-its-kind workspace for designing, testing, and deploying enterprise-ready agentic AI Colleagues. With the Studio, enterprises can quickly build autonomous AI Colleagues for back-office use cases. The Studio includes access to Leena AI's catalog of pre-built AI Colleagues, including five brand-new Colleagues announced today that are pre-configured for the most common HR, IT, and finance workflows. Customers can choose to customize these ready-made AI Colleagues or design entirely new ones without requiring heavy development cycles. Working in the AI Colleague Studio, companies are now able to go live with AI Colleagues in IT support, HR services, and finance/procurement needs in less than two weeks on average.

Enterprises Face Pressure to Demonstrate ROI of AI Initiatives

According to a recent MIT study , ninety-five percent of organizations still have not seen any return on their generative AI investments, due to a reliance on generic tools that promote individual productivity over P&L performance. Conversely, the five percent of AI pilots that have been successful have prioritized AI systems that can quickly integrate into existing processes, learn, and improve over time.

"The five percent of businesses already succeeding with AI are going to run circles around the ninety-five percent that are still trying to figure it out," said Adit Jain, co-founder and CEO of Leena AI. "We help enterprises leap into agentic AI confidently and quickly, so they can start reaping the benefits today. In fact, most of our customers can deploy AI Colleagues in less than two weeks. And with our Studio, enterprises have more customizability than ever to assemble the exact AI Colleague dream-team to achieve their goals."

A Studio for Building Business Value With AI

The AI Colleague Studio provides enterprises with a workspace to build, test, and deploy AI Colleagues that are tailored to their specific business needs. Leena AI offers deep integrations to multiple systems-of-record, including Workday, SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle, and more, making it easy to set up complex, cross-application workflows with just a few clicks.

Customers can choose to build their AI Colleague from scratch, or start with any of Leena AI's pre-built Colleagues that are configured for the top enterprise back-office use cases. The five AI Colleagues announced today include:

IT Operations Coordinator: Leena AI has launched a pre-configured IT Operations Coordinator, which monitors compliance for software licenses, manages the lifecycle of IT assets, and more.

Leena AI has launched a pre-configured IT Operations Coordinator, which monitors compliance for software licenses, manages the lifecycle of IT assets, and more. Time Management Specialist: Addressing a key HR use case, the Time Management Specialist handles functions such as attendance reconciliation and weekly overtime sanity checks.

Addressing a key HR use case, the Time Management Specialist handles functions such as attendance reconciliation and weekly overtime sanity checks. HR Operations Specialist: The HR Operations Specialist is pre-configured for tasks such as employee document compliance tracking and employee dependent information management.

The HR Operations Specialist is pre-configured for tasks such as employee document compliance tracking and employee dependent information management. Recruitment Operations Associate: The Recruitment Operations Associate handles day-one document pack collection, along with interview scheduling and confirmation tracking.

The Recruitment Operations Associate handles day-one document pack collection, along with interview scheduling and confirmation tracking. Finance Operations Analyst: The Finance Operations Analyst provides an interactive expense report audit, along with streamlined invoice processing and approval.

AI Colleagues: The Next Generation of AI Agents

First launched earlier this year, AI Colleagues represent a significant step forward in agentic AI technology. Unlike conventional AI agents that typically execute narrow, single-step tasks with frequent human prompting, AI Colleagues are designed to operate autonomously at scale. They can manage complex, multi-application workflows independently, while also collaborating seamlessly with customers, vendors, and teammates.

AI Colleagues are also distinct in how they are presented to the organization. Each AI Colleague is personified with a name, role, preferences, and memory, allowing them to learn, adapt, and function more like team members than tools. This design makes them easier to adopt, fosters trust, and supports natural, conversational interactions.

According to Gaurav Sharda, chief technology officer at Beacon Mobility, "We're excited to partner with Leena AI. Their AI Colleague Studio turns complex Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) into natural-language automation, helping us accelerate our agentic AI journey from pilots to production. It's the most practical step we've seen toward enterprise-scale AI."

About Leena AI

Leena AI is the company pioneering agentic AI Colleagues for the enterprise. Nearly every business today is aggressively pursuing agentic AI, yet most of these initiatives fail to deliver ROI. Leena AI introduces a new paradigm with its suite of voice-enabled, personified AI Colleagues, which employees can interact with just like a human coworker. These out-of-the-box AI Colleagues are pre-configured for critical back-office functions across IT, HR, finance, procurement, and more. Leena AI's agentic AI architecture is designed to provide an end-to-end solution for enterprise-grade AI services. By combining a central orchestrator, specialized AI Colleagues, knowledge base, and native integrations, organizations can automate complex processes across different domains while maintaining strict security, compliance, and ethical standards. The incorporation of a responsible AI framework ensures transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement — key factors for successful AI adoption in modern enterprises. Leena AI also provides an intuitive Studio experience where enterprises can customize pre-built AI Colleagues or design new Colleagues from scratch, without requiring extensive development cycles. Leena AI sits on top of existing systems of record, including ITSMs, HRIS, ERPs, and CRMs, empowering enterprises to achieve rapid time-to-value without replacing their current tools or workflows. Headquartered in New York and founded in 2018, Leena AI is backed by top-tier investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Greycroft, and Y Combinator. Global Fortune 500 enterprises such as Assurant, Nestlé, Sony, and The Coca-Cola Company trust Leena AI to accelerate their agentic AI transformation.

