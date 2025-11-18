Leerink Partners Adds Timothy Michel to Trading and Execution Team

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, today announced that Timothy Michel has joined the Firm as Senior Managing Director, Trading and Execution. Based in New York, Mr. Michel will report to Michael Marco, Head of Equity Trading.

"Tim brings exceptional experience and judgment in equity trading and execution," said Mr. Marco. "His addition further enhances our ability to deliver tailored execution strategies for healthcare investors and underscores our commitment to performance and partnership."

Mr. Michel joins Leerink Partners with more than three decades of experience in equity markets. He most recently served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Trading at LifeSci Capital. Prior to that he held positions at Credit Suisse, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, Paine Webber, and Kidder Peabody.

"Leerink Partners has built a strong reputation for combining deep healthcare expertise with best-in-class execution," said Mr. Michel. "I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver the high-quality trading solutions that clients have come to expect from the Firm."

To learn more, visit: https://www.leerink.com/ .

About Leerink Partners LLC

Leerink Partners LLC is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The Firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception the Firm has advised on $74 billion, helped clients raise over $188 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The Firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Leerink Partners

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for Leerink Partners

Contact: Michael Schutsky

(646) 818-9251

SOURCE Leerink Partners